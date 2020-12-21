53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, produces steam cloud

December 21, 2020 - 8:00 am
 
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows within the Halema’uma&# ...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has erupted, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

HONOLULU, Hawaii — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted and shot a steam cloud into the atmosphere that lasted about an hour, an official with the National Weather Service said early Monday.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema’uma’u crater, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Tom Birchard, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii, said a new lava flow interacted with a pool of water inside the crater and that led to a short-lived but a fairly vigorous eruption.

All the water evaporated out of the lake and a steam cloud shot up about 30,000 feet into the atmosphere, Birchard said.

An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a “low-level steam cloud” was lingering in the area.

By 1 a.m., USGS officials told Hawaii News Now that there were reported lava fountains shooting about 165 feet into the sky.

David Phillips, a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokesman, said the agency was monitoring the situation.

“We will send out further notifications on Kilauea and other Hawaiian volcanoes as we observe changes,” he said.

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit about an hour after the volcano began erupting.

The USGS said it received more than 500 reports of people who felt the earthquake but significant damage to buildings or structures was not expected.

Kilauea erupted in 2018, destroying more than 700 homes and spewing enough lava to fill 320,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

MOST READ
1
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
2
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
3
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
4
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
Las Vegas winter will start warm before cool front arrives
5
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
Deal reached on $900B COVID-19 relief package
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Travel from UK hampered due to new virus strain; California struggles
The Associated Press

Several European countries said Sunday they would halt flights from the U.K., hours after Britain’s government imposed tough new coronavirus restrictions on large areas of southern England to curb what officials described as a fast-moving new strain of the virus.

People line up at Zion National Park in Utah in November 2016. (Zion National Park via AP)
Zion National Park warns of ticket scalping for shuttles
The Associated Press

Officials at Zion National Park have started plans to reopen shuttles into the park for next season and are hoping to avoid ticket scalping, where people purchase and resell the tickets for higher prices.

 
California’s hospitals overwhelmed, may ration care amid pandemic
By John Antczak and Amy Taxin The Associated Press

California hospitals are battling to find beds to house patients amid fears that the exploding coronavirus infection rate will exhaust resources and health care workers.

This is evidence seized after a Jan. 5, 2020, traffic stop led officers to major methamphetamin ...
San Francisco’s overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths
The Associated Press

A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far.

 
Jupiter, Saturn merging in night sky, closest since 1623
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Jupiter and Saturn will merge in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since Galileo’s time in the 17th century.

Dixie State University (The Associated Press)
Changing name of Dixie State University supported by board
The Associated Press

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously voted Friday in support of Dixie State University dropping “Dixie” from its name — an example of the nation’s reexamination of the remnants of the Confederacy and slavery.

 
Navajo power plant stacks come down in Arizona
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Three towering concrete stacks that were the most visual reminders of a coal-fired power plant that operated for decades along the Arizona-Utah state line came down Friday.