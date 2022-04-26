70°F
Nation and World

VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 - 9:39 am
 
As a candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park ...
As a candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris makes a campaign stop at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidtt.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' cere ...
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, April 15, 2022, in Washington. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

The White House said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

