Walmart broccoli under advisory due to possible listeria contamination

Broccoli bags sold at Walmart are under a voluntarily and precautionary advisory from the Food and Drug Administration due to possible listeria contamination.

FBI says driver in New Orleans rampage acted alone and was ‘100%’ inspired by Islamic State group

‘The U.S.A. is breaking down’: Trump reacts to recent attack in New Orleans

Ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets are under a voluntarily and precautionary advisory from the Food and Drug Administration in 20 states, including Nevada. (FDA)

Broccoli bags sold at Walmart are under a voluntarily and precautionary advisory from the Food and Drug Administration due to possible Listeria contamination, the agency announced Tuesday.

The FDA said ready-to-eat 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets sold at Walmart stores in 20 states, including Nevada, are being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary advisory.

The potential for contamination was discovered during a random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas Walmart location, where one of the samples had a positive test result.

The bags will contain the UPC code 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag with a best buy date of Dec. 10, 2024, and lot code BFFG327A6 on the front of the bag.

The advisory does not apply to any other Braga Fresh or Marketside produce products, the administration said.

As of Tuesday, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the project, the FDA said.