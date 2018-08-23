West Coast tourism officials tell visitors not to worry about fires

Alarmed by as much as $20 million in lost tourism revenue last month due to visitors’ fear of wildfires, California tourism officials are teaming up with Oregon and Washington to reassure tourists it’s safe to visit.

Hannah Whyatt poses for a friend's photo as smoke from the Ferguson fire fills Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, Calif. on July 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

A man rides a scooter on Treasure Island as the San Francisco city skyline sits in a smoky haze in the background onAug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill, File)

A girl works on a drawing next to an unused viewing scope as a smoky haze obscures the Space Needle and downtown Seattle behind on Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The three states on Thursday said they formed the West Coast Tourism Recovery Coalition to encourage tourism. All three have faced massive wildfires and skies clogged with smoke this summer.

But the officials say less than 1 percent of the states’ combined area has been affected by fires in 2018.

Tourists spend an estimated $166 billion annually in the three states. California officials say a survey found $20 million in canceled trips in July due to wildfires.

In Oregon, industry officials say $51 million in tourism revenue was lost last year because of wildfires.