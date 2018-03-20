White tiger cub born in Texas has been named Kylo Ren

A rare white tiger born at an exotic animal sanctuary near Dallas has been named for a Dark Side villain in “Star Wars.”

This undated photo provided by In-Sync Exotics shows a white tiger cub named Kylo Ren, born March 6 at an animal sanctuary in Wylie, Texas. the rare white tiger born at an exotic animal sanctuary near Dallas has been named for a dark-side villain in "Star Wars." (Vicky Keahey/In-Sync Exotics via AP)

Angela Culver with In-Sync Exotics in Wylie said Tuesday that the cub born March 6 has been named Kylo Ren (KY’-loh ren) and he’s “pretty adorable.” She says sanctuary owner Vicky Keahey (KAY’-hee) is a “Star Wars” fan.

The cub’s parents, Assad and Zahra, were rescued Jan. 18 from an undisclosed location in Texas. Culver says the 280-pound tigers were kept by someone without proper paperwork, so sanctuary officials worked with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to provide a new home for the big cats.

Culver says the cub will eventually be on display at In-Sync Exotics, a nonprofit dedicated to neglected and abused exotic felines.