Wildfire grows to nearly 1,000 acres near Brian Head, Utah

The Associated Press
June 18, 2017 - 4:53 pm
 

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Firefighters were hoping to have a blaze near a southwestern Utah ski town 10 percent contained by Sunday.

The fire near Brian Head has destroyed one building and damaged another. It grew to about 1.5 square miles Sunday.

Some 750 residents and visitors have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Fire officials tell Fox 13 in Salt Lake City that they hoped the fire was 10 percent contained by the end of Sunday. About 115 firefighters were fighting the blaze.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions around the fire Saturday for all but firefighting aircraft.

Cedar Breaks National Monument remained open Sunday, but all travelers are advised to enter and exit the park via State Route 14 south of the park.

The fire grew from 500 to 957 acres overnight despite showing slow movement, The Spectrum in St. George reported Sunday.

All routes into Brian Head are closed to non-emergency vehicles. There is no immediate concern of the blaze reaching the Brian Head Resort, officials said.

