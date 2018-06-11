Wildfire starts along Wyoming-Colorado border

A wildfire has started in the Snowy Range in southern Wyoming, forcing evacuations of several small communities and backcountry campers. The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest began Sunday about 2 miles north of the Colorado border.

A bird flies past smoke from the Badger Creek Fire June 10, 2018 in Mountain Home, Wyo. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

James Rinehart, a firefighter with Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department, looks up at the sky while protecting a structure from a wildfire Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Mountain Home, Wyo. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

Charlie Looney, a firefighter with Albany County Central Fire Department, closes a compartment in his truck as smoke from the Badger Creek Fire drifts through the trees behind him Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Mountain Home, Wyo. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

A firetruck sits in front of a structure in Wycolo, Wyo. as the Badger Creek Fire burns in the distance Sunday, June 10, 2018. (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

The fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest began Sunday about 2 miles north of the Colorado border. The cause of the fire is not known.

There was no immediate information on the number of people evacuated.

The fire crossed Wyoming 230 on Monday, forcing closure of the highway.

Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos says additional firefighting resources were being requested Monday.

The fire is burning in lodgepole pine and in an area of the forest that sustained heavy beetle kill in recent years. It is estimated to be about 100 acres.

The fire was expected to grow because of hot, dry and windy weather conditions.