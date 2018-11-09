Wind-driven wildfire near LA burns homes, forces evacuations

A wind-driven wildfire raged through Southern California communities on Friday, burning homes and forcing thousands of people to flee as it relentlessly pushed toward tony Malibu and the Pacific Ocean.

All of Malibu under mandatory evacuation due to Woolsey Fire (CBS Los Angeles)

Burned cars are seen on a property ravaged by a wildfire in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Burned cars are seen on a property ravaged by a wildfire in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Firefighters watch a wildfire in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Firefighters near a wildfire in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A police officer mans a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has also ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

A wildfire comes down from a hilltop Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

A police officer mans a checkpoint in front of an advancing wildfire Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, near Newbury Park, Calif. The Ventura County Fire Department has ordered evacuation of some communities in the path of the fire, which erupted a few miles from the site of Wednesday night's deadly mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Strong winds blow smoke horizontally over the the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean over the city of Malibu, far distance, in Southern California, seen from the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Friday morning, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Hill wildfire burns in the predawn hours of Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, seen from Agoura Hills in Southern California. The director of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services says fires across California have forced 157,000 people from their homes. The fire near the Northern California town of Paradise has grown to nearly 110 square miles (285 square kilometers). (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

A firefighter keeps watch as the wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Firefighters push a vehicle from a garage as a wildfire fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A wildfire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A wildfire burns boats on Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A fire burns a home near Malibu Lake in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. About two-thirds of the city of Malibu was ordered evacuated early Friday as a ferocious wildfire roared toward the beachside community that is home to about 13,000 residents, some of them Hollywood celebrities.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Fire officials couldn’t estimate how many buildings were lost from the so-called Woolsey Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, but said they were expected to be significant.

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate, but there were no injuries to residents or firefighters, said Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Dave Richardson.

The fire was one of two that broke out Thursday in Ventura County even as the area was reeling from the deadly mass shooting at a crowded bar in Thousand Oaks. Another California fire 475 miles (765 kilometers) to the north leveled much of the town of Paradise in Butte County as it quadrupled in size. At least five people died in that fire.

Firefighting resources were stretched thin.

“The challenges are, number one, competing resources,” Richardson said. “We all know this is the second fire that occurred in Ventura County, and it’s on the heels of what’s happened up in Northern California where they’ve had devastating loss in Butte County.”

Firefighters had hoped to stop the fire’s march south at the wide expanse of U.S. 101, but it jumped the freeway as the region’s notorious Santa Ana winds spiked in the early morning hours.

The fire rapidly climbed into the Santa Monica Mountains and raced toward the coast.

“The perimeter is now the Pacific Ocean,” Richardson said.

Evacuations were ordered for all communities south of U.S. 101, including the entire city of Malibu, where the population of about 13,000 includes many celebrities.

Traffic jammed on sections of Pacific Coast Highway and some evacuated to popular Zuma Beach.

Some 2,000 firefighters were battling the flames as helicopters and airplanes made water and fire retardant drops.

The other fire burning to the west in Ventura County was also moving toward the ocean but its pace was slowed as it moved into the footprint of a 2013 wildfire that devoured vegetation on the far end of the Santa Monica range.

Forecasters expect a break in the Santa Ana winds on Saturday and then a new round Sunday through Tuesday.