Winter storm restricts access to Grand Canyon, other national parks
Wintry weather on Saturday restricted access to some national parks in the Four Corners region of the U.S. Southwest.
National Park Service sites that announced they were closed included Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico and Arches National Park in southern Utah.
At Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona, officials said 25 miles of State Route 64 between Grand Canyon Village and Desert View were closed due to snow before being cleared and opened Saturday afternoon. Other park roads were plowed but snowpacked and icy.
Bandelier officials cited both accumulated snow and continued snowfall.
Arches officials said crews were working to clear the entry road of snow and ice.
