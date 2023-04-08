55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Winter storms delay reopening of North Rim at Grand Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, as seen on April 4, 2023. (NPS)
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, as seen on April 4, 2023. (NPS)
Visitors relax at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitors relax at the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon normally reopens May 15 after being closed over the winter.

Not this year.

The North Rim entrance will reopen June 2 to mark the start of the 2023 season, Grand Canyon National Park officials announced in a statement. The South Rim is open year-round.

Because of a record-setting snow season, officials said the delayed opening is “necessary to ensure the safe plowing of State Route 67 and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities on the North Rim.”

Key changes this season:

April 12-June 2

— Trail closure of the North Kaibab Trail from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead. During the winter season, the North Kaibab Trail and North Rim pipeline received significant damage from rockfall and landslides, making many areas unsafe for inner canyon hikers. In order to rebuild the North Kaibab Trail and repair damaged sections of pipeline, there will be a continuous trail closure in effect from April 12-June 2. The closure area will be from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead. No hikers will be allowed to pass through this area under any circumstances.

June 2

— The Visitor Contact Station will reopen, and daily ranger-led programs will resume.

— The Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will reopen.

— The Backcountry Information Center will reopen.

— Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, shower and laundry and the gas station, are anticipated to open. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with reservations required for dinner service.

— Mule ride services will be available to the public.

June 9

— The North Rim Campground will reopen.

July 1

— The Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads will reopen to the public.

— The W1, W1a, W4, and the Fire Point Road which access the Widforss Trail, Point Sublime, the North Bass Trailhead, and other destinations on the Kaibab Plateau within the park, will be reopen to the public.

— All other roads including State Route 67 will remain open to vehicle traffic through the end of the season.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
2
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
Before mass shooting, ex-con urged Stephen Paddock not to ‘kill innocent people’
3
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
Nevada’s hospitality sector hit hard by ‘Great Resignation’
4
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
MSG Entertainment settles lawsuits linked to MSG Sphere
5
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
Boy slain after he, 2 others tried to rob another kid, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People spend time on the black sand beach at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Hawaii, in 2014. ...
Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails.

 
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
By Sean Greene and Hayley Smith Los Angeles Times

While the bounty has eased drought conditions, experts warn that the dense Sierra Nevada snowpack will soon melt, potentially unleashing torrents of water and creating considerable concern about spring flooding in valleys, foothills and communities below.

FILE - Protesters gather outside Trump Tower on Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. Former Pre ...
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
By Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

Trump once bragged he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and remain popular. Today, he could hand out fifties in New York and still not win the support of most locals.

More stories for you
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
More time to ski, snowboard as Lee Canyon extends season
More time to ski, snowboard as Lee Canyon extends season
Snow, rain falls on west valley as March nears end
Snow, rain falls on west valley as March nears end
Stunning photos show how winter storms filled California’s reservoirs
Stunning photos show how winter storms filled California’s reservoirs
Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
More Summerlin Parkway lane restrictions slated to begin
More Summerlin Parkway lane restrictions slated to begin