Winter storms delay reopening of North Rim at Grand Canyon

The North Rim of the Grand Canyon normally reopens May 15 after being closed over the winter.

Not this year.

The North Rim entrance will reopen June 2 to mark the start of the 2023 season, Grand Canyon National Park officials announced in a statement. The South Rim is open year-round.

Because of a record-setting snow season, officials said the delayed opening is “necessary to ensure the safe plowing of State Route 67 and allow staff to reopen visitor facilities on the North Rim.”

Key changes this season:

April 12-June 2

— Trail closure of the North Kaibab Trail from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead. During the winter season, the North Kaibab Trail and North Rim pipeline received significant damage from rockfall and landslides, making many areas unsafe for inner canyon hikers. In order to rebuild the North Kaibab Trail and repair damaged sections of pipeline, there will be a continuous trail closure in effect from April 12-June 2. The closure area will be from Cottonwood Campground to the North Kaibab Trailhead. No hikers will be allowed to pass through this area under any circumstances.

June 2

— The Visitor Contact Station will reopen, and daily ranger-led programs will resume.

— The Grand Canyon Conservancy Bookstore will reopen.

— The Backcountry Information Center will reopen.

— Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, groceries, retail, food and beverage services, shower and laundry and the gas station, are anticipated to open. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with reservations required for dinner service.

— Mule ride services will be available to the public.

June 9

— The North Rim Campground will reopen.

July 1

— The Cape Royal and Point Imperial Roads will reopen to the public.

— The W1, W1a, W4, and the Fire Point Road which access the Widforss Trail, Point Sublime, the North Bass Trailhead, and other destinations on the Kaibab Plateau within the park, will be reopen to the public.

— All other roads including State Route 67 will remain open to vehicle traffic through the end of the season.