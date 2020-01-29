51°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Winter wonderland is neighbor’s spring nightmare, lawsuit says

The Associated Press
January 28, 2020 - 8:06 pm
 

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water — and she worries it will happen again this spring.

Kelly Trinkle alleges in a lawsuit against Ice Castles that last April, snow and ice melt from the attraction pooled in her backyard in North Woodstock and flooded her basement with 16 inches of water, New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday.

Trinkle is seeking $100,000 in damages but says her largest concern is not the lawsuit or the flooding, but what will happen this spring.

A lawyer for Ice Castles denied that the structures flooded Trinkle’s basement, writing to NHPR that they were “largely still in ice form” when the flooding happened.

“Due to the topography of the land, the water that flooded the Trinkles’ basement came from a large watershed,” the lawyer wrote.

Trinkle claims to have a video showing her walking the path of the water from her yard to the eastern edge of the Ice Castles property. She said she plans to submit it as evidence.

The North Woodstock Board of Selectmen is siding with Ice Castles, NHPR reported. An attorney for the town wrote a letter to Trinkle requesting she stop directing questions on the situation to the board.

The three board members did not respond to request to comment from NHPR.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Kobe Bryant’s body recovered from helicopter crash site
By Brian Melley, David Koenig and Bernard Condon The Associated Press

Remains of the victims were recovered Tuesday and autopsies confirmed the deaths of Kobe Bryant, the pilot and two other passengers, though the names of all nine have been publicly identified.

A wreckage of a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Ghazni province, Afghanistan, is seen Mo ...
Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghanistan crash site
By Lolita C. Baldor and Robert Burns The Associated Press

The statement from Kabul said the cause of the crash is under investigation, but there are no indications that it was downed by enemy fire.

(Getty Images)
Powerful earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
By Michael Weissenstein The Associated Press

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Tuesday. Witnesses reported strong shaking but there was no immediate word of casualties or heavy damage.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks at a news conference about the federal gov ...
US increasing coronavirus screenings among travelers
By Lauran Neergaard and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

U.S. health officials are expanding their checks of international travelers for signs of a worrisome new virus from China, even as they say the risk to Americans so far is very low.

A woman wears protective face mask at the high speed train station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. ...
China virus death toll tops 100; US, others evacuating citizens
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

The United States and several other nations prepared Tuesday to airlift citizens out of a Chinese city at the center of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 100 people.

A riot policeman pins down a female anti-government protester to search her while security forc ...
1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad
By Samya Kullab and Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

The U.S. Embassy is within the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran.