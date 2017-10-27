ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Wisconsin man locked in beer cooler overnight cited for drinking

The Associated Press
October 27, 2017 - 10:47 am
 

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Police have cited a Wisconsin man who decided to start drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports a Marshfield Kwik Trip manager called police Wednesday morning to report a man had spent the night in the cooler and had drank beer while inside.

According to police, the 38-year-old Marshfield man said he went into the store to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink.

A customer told Kwik Trip employees the man was inside the cooler just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The workers opened the door and man left without paying for the beer.

Police issued the man a citation for theft.

