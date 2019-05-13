Woman accused of cruelty to 4 adopted daughters in California

A Northern California woman has been arrested on suspicion of abusing four girls she adopted.

Patricia Taylor, 63, of Placerville, Calif. (El Dorado Sheriff's Office)

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s office said 63-year-old Patricia Taylor was an adoptive mother to the girls, ranging from 11 to 16 years old, and had fostered and adopted several other children in the past who’ve moved out.

An investigation was launched in April when a 14-year-old girl ran away from Taylor’s home in Placerville and told authorities about years of abuse. Detectives talked to Taylor’s other adopted daughters and they made similar allegations.

Taylor was arrested Thursday and booked for investigation of torture, child abuse, false imprisonment, willful cruelty to a child and lewd and lascivious conduct of a child. She’s being held on nearly $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.