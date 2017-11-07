Woman accused of sitting on girl charged with murder

A 325-pound woman accused of killing a 9-year-old girl by sitting on the child as punishment has been charged with first-degree murder, carrying a mandatory life sentence if she’s convicted.

Veronica Green Posey (Escambia County Jail)

The Pensacola News Journal reports that a grand jury indicted 64-year-old Veronica Green Posey on Tuesday. She’s also charged with aggravated child abuse.

Authorities say Posey told deputies and paramedics responding to a 911 call from the family’s home Pensacola that she sat on her cousin, Dericka Lindsay, because the girl had been out of control. Deputies said the girl told Posey and her adoptive parents during the punishment that she couldn’t breathe.

The parents face neglect charges. Posey is free on $125,000 bail. Jail records don’t list an attorney.