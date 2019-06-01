Woman slips, dies after taking photos at California waterfall

A young woman died Friday after falling while taking photos at a waterfall inside a California state park in the Lake Tahoe area, rescue officials said.

Eagle Falls at Emerald Bay State Park (North Tahoe Fire Protection District/Facebook)

Crews responded to the scene at Emerald Bay State Park “to recover the body of a young woman who was taking photos at the falls, lost her footing and went over,” the North Tahoe Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook page.

The fatality happened at Eagle Falls.

In the post, the district said, “This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas. Don’t under estimate the power of water falls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.”

The woman has not been identified.