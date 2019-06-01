85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Woman slips, dies after taking photos at California waterfall

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2019 - 8:20 pm
 

A young woman died Friday after falling while taking photos at a waterfall inside a California state park at Lake Tahoe, rescue officials said.

Crews responded to the scene at Emerald Bay State Park “to recover the body of a young woman who was taking photos at the falls, lost her footing and went over,” the North Tahoe Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook page.

The fatality happened at Eagle Falls.

In the post, the district said, “This is a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas. Don’t under estimate the power of water falls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.”

The woman has not been identified.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An ambulance turns on Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center ...
12 killed, others hurt in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead
By Ben Finley The Associated Press

A longtime city employee opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach on Friday, killing 12 people and sending terrified co-workers scrambling for cover before police shot and killed him, authorities said.

In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World ...
Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed and that poses a safety risk as the Florida theme park resort grows even bigger with this year’s openings of a new Star Wars land and air gondolas.

Abortion-rights supporters march Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge heard ...
Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions for now, judge rules
By Jim Salter and David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A judge issued an order Friday ensuring Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue providing abortions, acting hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility’s license was set to expire.

 
Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

An Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video repeatedly hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store was indicted Thursday on felony charges, a prosecutor said.

Muscle Joint & Relief Cream is displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo ...
FDA hearing 1st step in possible legal clarity for CBD uses
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

CBD products have surged in popularity despite legal confusion. Now regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

Migrant children line up for a meal at the door of the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Mig ...
Trump doubles down on Mexico tariff threat, gets pushback
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

Despite pushback from business and Mexico, President Trump doubled down Friday on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless Mexico cracks down on migrants trying to cross the border.

In a June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, thre ...
Iran’s centrifuge use questioned by UN atomic watchdog
By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press

VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.

In a May 9, 2019, photo, business owner Keith Bassett discusses his effort to renovate a buildi ...
Storm season brings new dread as forgotten towns rebuild
The Associated Press

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the US. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to U.S. P ...
Mexico president will seek dialogue on Trump’s tariff threat
By Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.