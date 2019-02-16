Woman taken off flight to Las Vegas after profanity-laced outburst — VIDEO

A woman was removed from a JetBlue flight bound for Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day after she reportedly became upset after finding out that she was going to be seated next to a child.

According to CBS Miami, the woman’s arrest report noted that she said, “I’m not sitting next to a (expletive) three-year-old, I’ve been drinking all day,” before moving to another seat that was not assigned to her.

From there, the woman, identified by CBS as Valerie Gonzalez, began a loud profanity-laced outburst and spit on a passenger seated in front of her.

As heard in a video posted on a Twitter, as Gonzalez finally starts to collect her belongings to exit the plane, a flight attendant calls for police when the woman continues to be unruly.

According to her arrest report obtained by CBS Miami, the 34-year-old woman hit a gate agent who blocked her path after she attempted to get back on the plane after exiting.

Officers reportedly wheeled the woman out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International terminal in a wheelchair after she refused to walk or comply with commands. Leg restraints were allegedly placed on her legs in order to keep her from kicking people, according to CBS Miami.

Gonzalez was charged with battery.

