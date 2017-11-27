ad-fullscreen
Woman with Down syndrome makes historic appearance at pageant

November 27, 2017 - 4:48 am
 

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — A 22-year-old woman has become the first contestant with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant.

Mikayla Holmgren received the spirit award and the director’s award at Sunday night pageant at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The audience gave Holmgren a standing ovation as she accepted the awards.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the nomination letter for the spirit award says Holmgren is humble, puts others first and has the ability to overcome obstacles with a smile and excitement in her heart. Holmgren is from Marine on St. Croix.

Kalie Wright of Eagle Bend was named Miss Minnesota USA 2018.

