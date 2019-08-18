102°F
Nation and World

Woman’s body found in home after police standoff in Buffalo

The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 1:39 pm
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Authorities in Buffalo say a woman’s body was found inside an apartment following a police standoff with a man charged in another death.

WKBW reports that 24-year-old Charles Jones surrendered Friday after police responded to reports of a man barricaded in a Jefferson Avenue apartment.

Jones was later charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, 25-year-old Jacquette Lee, in her apartment a month ago.

Following the standoff, police discovered the body of the second woman inside the apartment.

An autopsy revealed she died from wounds caused by a sharp object. Authorities have not released her identity.

Jones is being held without bail and faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted. It is unknown if he has an attorney who would comment.

