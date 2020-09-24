93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Yosemite, Kings Canyon parks reopening as air quality improves

The Associated Press
September 23, 2020 - 6:47 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2020 - 6:50 pm

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Kings Canyon National Park reopened to visitors on Wednesday and Yosemite National Park will welcome back visitors on Friday as air quality improves.

Both parks closed last Thursday when smoke from the sixth-largest wildfire in recorded California history created hazardous air quality.

Park officials said air quality is projected to be in the moderate to unhealthy range for sensitive groups over the next few days.

Yosemite will reopen visitor services in stages throughout the weekend and portions of the park may intermittently close if smoke affects the air quality, park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said.

The Creek Fire, burning in the Sierra National Forest since Sept. 4, has devoured 452 square miles and destroyed 855 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. It is 32% contained.

Sequoia National Park, immediately to the south of Kings Canyon, remains closed. The park is threatened by the SQF Complex of fires ignited by lightning in the Sequoia National Forest.

Burning since Aug. 19, the complex has scorched more than 225 square miles of forest and was 33% contained Wednesday. The fire has destroyed 191 structures and threatens nearly 3,200 others.

MOST READ
1
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
Shooter sought after 1 grazed in latest Las Vegas Strip violence
2
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation
3
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
Thousands of laid-off casino workers asking ‘What now?’
4
Raiders offering tailgate watch party packages at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders offering tailgate watch party packages at Allegiant Stadium
5
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
2 marijuana businesses could lose licenses under CCB complaints
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police stand at an intersection after an officer was shot, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisv ...
Breonna Taylor protest results in at least 1 Louisville police officer shot — WATCH LIVE
By Dylan Lovan and Piper Hudspeth The Associated Press

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot. It’s not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury’s decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

 
Vice President Mike Pence’s jet lands safely after hitting bird
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

Vice President Mike Pence’s airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, right, is comforted by nurse Michele Younki ...
‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from COVID-19 hits 200K
By Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world’s richest nation.

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 ...
Sources: Woman accused of sending ricin letter arrested
By Michael Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Colleen Long The Associated Press

A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

A San Bernardino County Fire Department member keeps an eye on a flareup from the Bobcat Fire o ...
California desert towns told to evacuate as winds stoke flames
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Strong winds stoked a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles, prompting authorities to issue new evacuation orders for desert communities that lost some homes a day earlier.

(Getty Images)
4.5 earthquake shakes Southern California
The Associated Press

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People take photos as the Bobcat Fire burns in Juniper Hill, Calif., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (A ...
California homes destroyed after winds push fire into desert
By Marcio Jose Sanchez and Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Homes were destroyed Friday by an unrelenting wildfire that reached a Mojave Desert community and was still growing on several fronts after burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles.