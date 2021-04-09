72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Yosemite National Park to restrict summer visitors due to virus

The Associated Press
April 8, 2021 - 11:06 pm
 
Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif., in May 2020. (Ja ...
Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif., in May 2020. (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors during the peak summer season to limit the number of visitors and allow social distancing amid the pandemic.

Under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to Sept. 30, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

The park’s superintendent, Cicely Muldoon, said large crowds already have been coming to the park in recent weeks, and there are still cases of COVID-19 spreading in California, and other states and countries where visitors are coming from.

“The basic plan is to protect human health and safety and provide as much access as we can,” Muldoon said Thursday during a meeting with government and business leaders of the communities surrounding the park.

Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park are putting in place similar rules, which have been encouraged for decades by environmental groups but resisted by gateway communities whose economies depend heavily on tourism.

A similar day-use reservation system was in place last summer. It resulted in Yosemite’s visitation rates dropping by half. This summer the number of visitors allowed will range from 50% to 90%, depending on what levels of COVID-19 are found in Mariposa County on the park’s western edge. Currently, with Mariposa in California’s orange tier, Yosemite will allow 70% of normal summer visitation — or about 5,760 vehicles a day.

“We think these numbers will allow people to enjoy the park safely,” Muldoon said.

Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21. Each day-use reservation is valid for one vehicle for three days. Vehicles that arrive at park entrances after May 21 without reservations will not be admitted.

Due to pandemic concerns, park shuttle buses will not run this summer. Some, but not all campgrounds in the park will be open, with 585 sites available starting July 1, compared to 247 last year.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
4
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images
1 dead, 4 wounded in Texas shooting
The Associated Press

One person was killed and four people were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

In this April 7, 2021, file photo, cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of ...
Nations worldwide hit records for COVID cases, deaths
By Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day.

 
Expert: Knee was on Floyd’s neck 3 minutes after oxygen exhausted
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, which damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop, a medical expert testified Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

 
Biden tightens half-dozen gun controls, says much more needed
By Alexandra Jaffe, Aamer Madhani and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

In his first gun control measures since taking office, the president announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment.”

 
Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck, expert testifies
By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness, said that based on his review of video evidence, Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck from the time officers put Floyd on the ground until paramedics arrived — about 9 1/2 minutes, by prosecutors’ reckoning.