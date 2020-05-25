Zion National Park fills up early Sunday on Memorial Day weekend
Zion National Park’s Scenic Drive was so full Sunday that the park had to close access by 6:30 a.m. and the whole park was full by 11 a.m., the park said.
Zion National Park’s Scenic Drive was so full Sunday that the park had to close access by 6:30 a.m. and the whole park was full by 11 a.m., the park said.
Sunday at 6:30 AM –
Parking is full on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. The Scenic Drive is closed until space becomes available.
Parking and information is available at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center.
— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) May 24, 2020
Zion’s shuttle operation is still suspended for the time being and parking is limited, so the park’s site advises visitors to expect intermittent closures, especially the Scenic Drive. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is a 6-mile road with roughly 400 parking spots.
Sunday at 11 AM –
All parking in Zion Canyon is full. Parking is available in Springdale.
— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) May 24, 2020
Zion, a scenic park about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and popular with Southern Nevadans, is currently open for day use only. The park reopened in a limited fashion May 13.
Zion attracts more than 4 million visitors each year.
The last entry to the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is 6pm. The Scenic Drive will reopen in the morning at sunrise. Read more about the limited activities and areas currently available on our website:https://t.co/FK13jV3Khc
— Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) May 24, 2020