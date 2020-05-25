87°F
Zion National Park fills up early Sunday on Memorial Day weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2020 - 6:14 pm
 

Zion National Park’s Scenic Drive was so full Sunday that the park had to close access by 6:30 a.m. and the whole park was full by 11 a.m., the park said.

Zion’s shuttle operation is still suspended for the time being and parking is limited, so the park’s site advises visitors to expect intermittent closures, especially the Scenic Drive. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is a 6-mile road with roughly 400 parking spots.

Zion, a scenic park about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and popular with Southern Nevadans, is currently open for day use only. The park reopened in a limited fashion May 13.

Zion attracts more than 4 million visitors each year.

