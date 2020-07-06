102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Zion National Park reopens shuttles with fewer seats, tickets

By K. Sophie Will The Saint George Spectrum
July 5, 2020 - 7:24 pm
 

SPRINGDALE, Utah — More than 3,400 people shuffled onto Zion’s shuttles on its reopening day Wednesday as the national park welcomes more visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shuttles, which have been closed since April, chugged up and down the canyon as per usual but carrying only 33 passengers each. Inside, most passengers wore masks and maintained social distance as every other seat was taken completely out of the bus with no standing allowed.

Both entrance fees to the park and preregistered tickets are now required in order to ride the shuttle. The previously free service now costs $1 through Recreation.gov, and the shuttle ticket is not included with your entrance fee. A price has been applied as a service fee for the website, Zion spokesperson Jeff Axel said.

But while thousands of more people can now come to Zion on a daily basis, the park is taking steps to curb COVID-19 infections.

“It’s a careful balance as we want to allow as much access as possible while following the health guidelines,” Axel said.

Masks are highly encouraged, but not mandatory, and rangers have boxes of free masks at the visitor’s center. At each shuttle stop, rangers check tickets and make sure no more than the maximum amount of people are allowed on the shuttle at once.

Axel said they are currently planning on adding more signs about masks and social distancing along the road throughout the park.

But parking is still an issue. The visitors center has 480 parking spots and there are about 200 parking spots within a 10-minute walk of the entrance. But visitor center parking filled up at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Depending on how the next few days play out, they might consider opening the museum parking, Axel said.

Currently, there are 23 shuttles with two cars attached cruising through the canyon. Axel said they are evaluating the situation daily and will make adjustments to shuttles and capacities if needed.

All this comes with a warning — if you want to get on the shuttle either direction without a ticket, you’re out of luck. And if you’re not on a shuttle by 8:15 p.m., you better start walking. Hikers are urged to be waiting for the shuttle by 7:30 p.m. to help ensure they get on one.

Before Wednesday, up to 400 people would line up starting the night before for the chance to be able to hike the Narrows. With no shuttles, the canyon was at capacity every morning by about 6 a.m.

The shuttles, however, are well overdue for an update. According to Axel, it is industry standard to replace shuttles like theirs after 10-15,000 hours of driving. However, Zion’s shuttles are well over 30,000 hours of driving and are over 20 years old. He estimated it will take about $50 million to replace the fleet.

These shuttles cause noise issues throughout the canyon as well as a headache for air quality. That, and maintenance costs are a huge hassle.

They’re hoping that in collecting entrance fees once more they can start to make up for the deficit they’ve accumulated since the pandemic began. With the revenue, they’re hoping to increase shuttle maintenance and overall park upkeep.

As for the shuttles in Springdale, there are currently no plans to restart service.

While private cars are no longer allowed on the scenic drive, if you’re staying at the Lodge or have a physical disability, you may receive a permit from rangers to park up the canyon.

On Tuesday, Zion released shuttle tickets through the month of July. While most days are already sold out, a select amount of tickets are available the day before you want to go at 9 a.m.

If Zion’s shuttles are sold out, then private shuttles are still allowed to travel through the canyon.

Overall, rangers were pleased with how reopening day went, saying it was “calm” and “not frenzied.” Rangers at the visitor center said there wasn’t more than a 15-minute wait and everything ran smoothly.

“We’ve been managing the situation well, there’s a calmness through the canyon. There’s more reliability with the shuttle,” Axel said.

This article was distributed through The Associated Press’ member exchange program.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
Station Casinos president Richard Haskins dies in watercraft accident
2
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
More details released in crash that killed Station Casinos’ Haskins
3
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
Bellagio sportsbook error may be largest past post loss in Vegas history
4
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
Las Vegas teen tweets about facing coronavirus to raise awareness
5
CARTOON: Down goes history
CARTOON: Down goes history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mayor Lori Lightfoot conducts a virtual City Council meeting from her office at City Hall on We ...
7-year-old among 13 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago
The Associated Press

At least 13 people, including a 7-year-old girl at a family party and a teenage boy, were killed in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, police said. At least 59 others were shot and wounded.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, speaks to reporters Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Capitol in J ...
Mississippi House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

A trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client as the facility remains open even ...
Phoenix mayor says virus test shortage a ‘crisis’
The Associated Press

She says that led to an explosion of cases, citing crowded nightclubs with free champagne and people unwittingly spreading the virus at large family gatherings.

Donald Trump Jr., right, walks with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, after arriving at Andre ...
Republicans possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend Guilfoyle
The Associated Press

The wife and the running mate of Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parac ...
For nation’s birthday, Trump slams the enemies within
By Lynn Berry and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

On a day meant for unity and celebration, President Donald Trump vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators, he said — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies.