95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Zoom outages cause global complications

The Associated Press
August 24, 2020 - 10:44 am
 

NEW YORK — Zoom experienced partial outages Monday during the first day of school for thousands of students who are relying on the video conferencing technology to connect with educators.

The company said Monday that it began receiving reports of disruptions around 9 a.m. Eastern time. It identified the issue causing the problem and had it fixed it around 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, according to the company’s Twitter page.

Technical issues occurred across the U.S., with the most reports on the East Coast, as well as in Europe, according to downdetector.com, which monitors self-reported outages.

Grade schools, high schools and universities are relying on Zoom and competing technologies like Microsoft Teams to learn remotely, and reduce the chance of infection during the pandemic.

The first day of school has rolled out throughout the country over the past several weeks, a hybrid of in-person and online classes. Last year, about 21% of school districts and 14% of elementary and secondary student, began instruction during the last week in August, according to Pew Research.

Some school districts like New York City, the nation’s largest, don’t begin until after Labor Day.

Zoom Video Communications became a familiar tool to millions of new users after the spread of COVID-19 made face-to-face meetings risky. It now has about 300 million users.

It suffered some growing pains during the early months of the pandemic, such as ” zoombombers ” who crashed meetings, but successfully went public in April.

MOST READ
1
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
2
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
Las Vegas housing market ‘on fire’ as economy limps along
3
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
4
Losing National Finals Rodeo would be big blow to Las Vegas
Losing National Finals Rodeo would be big blow to Las Vegas
5
Raiders cancel practice as NFL deals with positive coronavirus tests
Raiders cancel practice as NFL deals with positive coronavirus tests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia, left, arrives at the Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, Monday, ...
Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident, says German hospital
By David Rising and Daria Litvinova The Associated Press

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said Monday they do not believe his life at immediate risk.

In this image made from video, protesters gather near the site of a police shooting, Sunday, Au ...
Tear gas used on crowd after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
By Scott Bauer and Morry Gash The Associated Press

Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, while responding to a call about a domestic dispute.

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires leap above Butts Canyon Road on Sunday, Aug. 23, 20 ...
Death toll at 7 as California wildfires rage on
By Martha Mendoza and John Antczak The Associated Press

The region surrounding San Francisco Bay remained under extreme fire danger until late afternoon amid the possibility of of lightning and gusty winds, but fire commanders said the weather had aided their efforts so far.

People line up to enter retail chain Costco to buy provisions in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 23, ...
Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes
By Rebecca Santana, Jeff Martin and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The Gulf Coast braced Sunday for a potentially devastating hit from twin hurricanes as two strong storms swirled toward the U.S from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. Officials feared a history-making onslaught of life-threatening winds and flooding along the coast, stretching from Texas to Alabama.

Ben Slaughter, a firefighter for the Boulder Creek Fire Department, walks along Highway 9 while ...
High winds could fan already enormous California wildfires
By Daisy Nguyen and Frank Baker The Associated Press

There is concern about the weather and the thunderstorms that will bring high winds and “dry” lightning, a term used when such storms have little or no rain.

Tom Baumgarten, superintendent of the Morongo County School District, looks at a laptop with a ...
US educators confront back-to-school laptop shortage
By Jocelyn Gecker and Michael Liedtke The Associated Press

Schools across the United States are facing shortages and long delays, of up to several months, in getting this year’s most crucial back-to-school supplies: the laptops and other equipment needed for online learning, an Associated Press investigation has found.

People remove belongings on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., am ...
US students demand tuition cuts as more colleges stay online
By Collin Brinkley The Associated Press

As more universities abandon plans to reopen and decide instead to keep classes online this fall, it’s leading to conflict between students who say they deserve tuition discounts and college leaders who insist remote learning is worth the full cost.