Main teaching platform troubled as CCSD resumes distance learning

Parents reported problems Monday with the Clark County School District’s primary online teaching tool as the 2020-21 school year began.

A screenshot of an error message a student encountered on the first day of CCSD distance learning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parents reported problems Monday with the Clark County School District’s primary online teaching tool as the 2020-21 school year began as the last year ended: Under distance education protocols forced by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Just before 8 a.m. on the first day of school, some Clark County School District schools began to report that they were experiencing outages of the district’s primary learning management system, Canvas, as hundreds of thousands of teachers and more than 320,000 students attempted to log on together for the first time.

Many teachers and parents said the system had crashed, but the district said in a statement that it was still running, but very slowly.

“Our learning platform, Canvas, is currently experiencing slow access due to the high volume of users,” it said. “This issue is not exclusive to CCSD and Canvas is working to resolve this situation. Our help lines are also currently experiencing a high volume of calls for password reset. We ask for your patience as we are moving as quickly as possible to process these calls.”

But an email to parents of Miller Middle School students described problems with multiple systems.

“As we finish up the first period of the day, we are being told there are intermittent issues with Clever, Canvas, and Infinite Campus,” it said. “We ask that at this time our students and families focus on being in their Google Meet sessions on time so that we can still maintain a productive day.”

The Review-Journal has requested more information from the district on the scope of the problem and when it might be fixed.

Even before the wider reports of trouble, the system was balky for some.

One Foothill High School freshman logged in for her 7:05 a.m. health class, only to get kicked off several times before the program slowly loaded.

“She seems frustrated,” a parent said.

At 7:21 the parent reported: “She’s in but only nine of the 38 are in.” Fourteen students eventually joined the class.

A short time later Canvas crashed, the parent reported.

In another class, the teacher kept losing her connection and getting knocked off line.

“So we are just chilling here without a teacher,” the student texted.

A teacher also submitted an error page with the message “This website is under heavy load (request time up).

The connection issues didn’t stop all teaching, as live sessions via Google Meet continued. A message to parents from Foothill High School stated that the school anticipated a system failure and has posted links to virtual classrooms on its website.

At Tyrone Thompson Elementary School, Andrea Roach’s second-grade class met via Google Meet with no interruptions, as the teacher introduced her students to their assignment for the week — an About Me activity — and read aloud a story: “First Day Jitters.”

Elsewhere across the district, school buses have rolled out from the Arville bus yard, some bearing WiFi hotspots to reach students who don’t have reliable internet at home.

School district officials are hoping to avoid a repeat of the spring distance learning experience, when when some students could not be contacted consistently and some 4,300 weren’t reached at all.

The district has pinned its hopes of improvement on the massive distribution of Chromebooks to students who lacked a computing device and a drive to ensure that families have internet connectivity in their homes.

But Superintendent Jesus Jara said on Friday that 30,395 students still needed devices and approximately 20,000 students remained without internet access. Those numbers were expected to shrink over the weekend, but there was no immediate update early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

