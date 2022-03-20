2 freeway-related projects set to start this year in Las Vegas Valley

A pair of freeway-related improvement projects are set to get underway this year — one near downtown Las Vegas and the other in the Henderson area.

An artist rendering of an art installation planned to be included in the U.S. Highway 95/Charleston interchange redesign project. (Courtesy: NDOT)

Two freeway-related improvement projects are set to get underway this year — one aimed at improving traffic flow and safety near downtown Las Vegas and the other at upgrading the aesthetics of the Henderson area.

A $75 million full interchange redesign for Charleston Boulevard at U.S. Highway 95 is set to kick off in August, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The project developed following studies by the city of Las Vegas and NDOT regarding improving traffic flow and safety around the interchange and U.S. 95.

The U.S. 95 freeway ramps at Charleston are set to be widened with an auxiliary lane added in each direction between Charleston and Eastern Avenue. The U.S. 95 interchange northbound offramp also will be widened as part of the project.

Don’t worry, the U.S. 95 viaduct rehabilitation project, which includes bridge reconstruction projects at Desert Inn Road and Eastern, is set to be substantially concluded by the time work on the interchange project kicks off, according to NDOT.

The project includes widening Charleston eastbound between Sacramento Drive and Honolulu Street. Turn lanes leading to U.S. 95 will be added and lengthened.

Sidewalks also will be widened in the area, with LED lighting added on Charleston and high mast lighting on U.S. 95. Landscaping and aesthetic upgrades are planned, as well.

A new sound wall also will be added on Charleston, while an existing one on U.S 95 northbound is set to be reconstructed, to minimize noise impact from the highway on the neighboring area.

The project is slated to take about two years to complete and is set to wrap up in 2024.

I-11 project

A $5.45 million project is planned to begin in the spring on an approximately 1-mile stretch of Interstate 11 in Henderson. The project is slated to begin at the end of May and take 80 working days to complete.

It mainly focuses on erosion control, with landscaping and aesthetic components also included. That includes adding sustainable vegetation, aesthetic patterning, painting, decorative rocks and decorative figures, and finishing grading, according to NDOT.

The rest of I-11 leading into the Boulder City area and to the Nevada-Arizona border features a variety of art, including pieces depicting the construction of Hoover Dam.

The first 15 miles of I-11 opened to traffic in 2018. That is the beginning of what is planned to be a new north-south interstate, initially set to connect Las Vegas and Phoenix, the two largest cities not connected by an interstate. The long-term goal is to connect Canada and Mexico with I-11.

Charleston/Fremont closure

Further west on Charleston, the intersection at Fremont Street downtown is set for a marathon closure this week.

The temporary four-day closure is set to start at 8 p.m. Wednesday and run through 5 a.m. Monday, the city of Las Vegas announced last week.

This work is part of the $51.5 million Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project, where crews will install a new water main and storm drain in the Fremont area. In total the project will see over 10,000 feet of reinforced-concrete box installed. The boxes vary in size from 6 feet by 5 feet to 24 feet by 6 feet.

Motorists may navigate around the work via these detours:

— Fremont northbound traffic will be detoured to northbound Mojave Road or 28th Street.

— Fremont southbound traffic will be detoured to Eastern Avenue.

— Charleston eastbound traffic will be detoured to southbound Eastern or Fremont.

— Charleston westbound will be detoured to northbound Fremont.

The entire Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork began last October and is expected to be complete by January 2024.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.