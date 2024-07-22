‘An unfortunate trend’: Deaths on Nevada roads at higher pace than 2023

Silver State roads have seen 200 deaths through June 30, 12 percent higher than the 178 fatalities seen through June last year, according to data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates the scene of a fatal four vehicle crash on South Nellis Boulevard near East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Crash-related fatalities are higher at the halfway point of 2024 compared with the first six months of 2023.

Silver State roads have seen 200 deaths through June 30, 12 percent higher than the 178 fatalities seen through June last year, according to data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety. Those fatalities were the result of 179 crashes involving deaths.

In Clark County, 146 traffic-related fatalities have occurred, up 26 percent over the 116 seen through June last year.

“It’s following an unfortunate trend,” Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Anita Pepper said. “We know in 2023 that the number of fatalities was 389 and the number in 2022 was 417. And that was the highest number in two decades. It’s very concerning that we’re halfway through the year and the number is 200. It’s a real concern.”

Getting in the good driving habit

Speed and impairment are the leading causes of deadly crashes in the state. The state and other entities constantly push safe driving messages and education, but it’s up to each driver to take that information and use it in their everyday habits. Families and friends encouraging their loved ones to practice safe driving habits could pay dividends in the state’s quest of zero fatalities.

“How we remind each other when we’re going out into the sun: ‘Hey, make sure you’re wearing sunscreen,’ Pepper said, “just when your loved ones are leaving the house (tell them) ‘Hey, remember to follow the speed limit. Don’t be in a rush to get there,’” Pepper said. “We need to start getting into the habit of embracing good driving behaviors.”

Pedestrian deaths are up 23 percent through June compared with 2023, going from 48 to 59 so far this year. In Clark County, pedestrian deaths increased 53 percent through the first half of 2024 compared with 2023, with 52 this year, compared with 34 through June last year.

“One of the things going on is people are angry,” Erin Breen, director of the Road Equity Alliance Project, said. “I’ve never seen such a disconnect with people behind the wheel of a car and people trying to cross the street. We ask pedestrians to travel long distances sometimes and then we don’t stop for them when they do travel that distance. They’re less willing to be predictable and drivers are less willing to stop for them.”

The only fatal crash metric in the state’s data that saw a decrease this year through June compared with 2023 was deaths resulting from vehicle occupants not wearing seat belts. Twenty-seven deaths were attributed to occupants not buckling up, compared with 32 through June last year.

“Nevada trends well nationally as a state that embraces the use of seat belts,” Pepper said. “We’re always educating drivers about the importance of buckling up. It takes five seconds to buckle up and it’s one of the easiest things you can do to ensure your safety in an automobile.”

‘Now is the time’

With just under half of 2024 left to go, Pepper hopes motorists in the state take notice of the rise in deadly crashes, and the trend reverses as the year progresses.

“We want to remind everyone that we still have several more months left in the year and the Labor Day holiday is coming up, and that is a time when we have a lot of people on the road. There’s a lot of celebrations,” Pepper said.

“Now is the time to embrace good driving behavior. It’s also the time to talk to your loved ones with young adults going off to college,” she said. “We want to remind them about the importance of driving safely. We have a lot of new drivers on the road, too.”

Pepper encouraged families and others to make the effort.

”Anything that families can do to instill good habits around driving behaviors as a family and anything we can do to continue the conversation with each other, because we really want to get that number (road fatalities) to zero.”

