Plan for intersection revamp near A’s Las Vegas ballpark site to enhance game day traffic

Plans are in the works to revamp an intersection that will serve as a vital access point for fans attending games and events at the Athletics’ planned $1.75 billion Las Vegas ballpark.

Motorists navigate Reno Avenue near its intersection with Giles Street Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. The intersection is located on the south side of the A's ballpark site and is being revamped to improve traffic flow for games and events. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The realignment of the existing signalized intersection at Reno Street and Giles Avenue aims to increase the traffic capacity that will lead in and out of the main access point to the stadium and the planned 2,500 space parking garage to be built on the southeast corner of the ballpark site.

Straighten the intersection

The revamp would straighten out the intersection, which currently features a curved, offset design.

Reno Street westbound near the site also is expected to be widened to add an additional travel lane, along with median improvements on the road. That would bring the westbound lanes to three and the eastbound portion would remain at two lanes, but a left-turn lane into the ballpark site would be added. Two free-flowing, right-turn lanes from Giles to Reno would remain to allow for the continued flow of traffic at the intersection.

“We straighten that up and you have more of a straight intersection while maintaining that free-flowing right that you’ve always had on Giles heading into Reno.” Jennifer Lazovich, a Kaempfer Crowell attorney who represents the A’s, said during a Paradise Town Advisory Board meeting last week.

There would be three entry lanes to the stadium site and five exit lanes, two straight to Giles, two left turns to Reno eastbound and one right turn to Reno westbound. Reno turns into Koval Lane farther east, as the road curves and begins to head north.

Pedestrian walkways in the area would be widened and a new Regional Transportation Commission bus stop would be added on southbound Giles.

A pedestrian bridge also would be built over the entry/exit at Giles and Reno to allow for fans to cross over the area without impeding vehicle traffic.

The work is part of the lengthy traffic management plan filed with Clark County in October.

The A’s are focusing on Giles and Reno after Clark County officials recommended not adding a major vehicle entryway to the stadium from Tropicana Avenue, because the stretch of the road between Interstate 15 and Paradise is already one of the busiest in the city, according to Sandy Dean, A’s vice chairman.

Part of the A’s $380 million in public funding includes a $25 million credit to carry out needed infrastructure work around the stadium site.

Stadium parking

The A’s plan to rely on a mix of onsite and offsite parking to handle the crowds of up to 33,000 fans.

A 2,500-space parking garage on the southeast corner will be dedicated to fans on A’s game days and other stadium events. Bally’s Corp., which plans to build an integrated resort on land surrounding the ballpark, is planning to build a separate parking garage on the northwest corner of the ballpark site.

There are also 40,000 parking spaces within walking distance of the ballpark, mainly located at MGM Resorts properties, that the A’s will rely on for game and event parking.

A’s President Marc Badain, the former president of the Raiders, leads the efforts in the planning and construction of Allegiant Stadium. A dispersed parking plan used at Allegiant would be similarly used at the ballpark. That Allegiant Stadium parking plan had a few hiccups early on, but has worked smoothly since.

Parking is “obviously a big part of the game day experience and we want to make sure it’s addressed,” Badain said last week.

“The Raiders, we did a great job on the parking and egress experience at Allegiant (Stadium). In fact, I think if you ask the folks there they’re probably over-parked,” he said. “We’ll try to do the same thing here. There’s multiple options across one-and-a-quarter-miles, is usually the definitive term that most ballparks and stadiums use. There’s tremendous amount of capacity there, both privately owned and then the resort corridor and we’ll try to maximize the options for both locals and tourists alike.”

