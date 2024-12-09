F1 track teardown continues to impact Las Vegas traffic

The biggest impact to traffic will begin this weekend when the temporary Flamingo Road vehicular bridge over Koval is dismantled.

Workers dismantle the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track off Sands Avenue near Sphere in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers dismantle the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track on Koval Lane at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers dismantle the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix track on Koval Lane near Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the 20 Formula One drivers, their teams and the thousands of fans long gone, Las Vegas track dismantling continues this week around the resort corridor.

Crews got to work soon after the 50-lap F1 race concluded in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, removing track barrier and lighting around the 3.8-mile course that mainly consisted of public roads.

The majority of the work along the Strip is done, outside of the ongoing removal of the Bellagio Fountain Club, as is the work on Sands Avenue. Crews are still taking down other related race infrastructure on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

The biggest impact on traffic will begin this weekend, when the temporary Flamingo Road vehicular bridge over Koval is dismantled.

Here are the work and related road issues drivers can expect this week and beyond.

Las Vegas Boulevard

With the track barrier already removed and the last of the track lighting taken down last week, the only work being done on the Strip is the dismantling of the Bellagio Fountain Club, which sits above the famed fountain attraction at the MGM Resorts-owned resort. Two lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound will remain closed to traffic between Flamingo and Bellagio Drive through Dec. 27. Access into and out of the resort is being maintained throughout the removal process.

Koval Lane

Sidewalk closures will remain on Koval at Flamingo while a temporary pedestrian bridge is dismantled.

A series of nightly closures also is planned for Koval to remove track barriers, track lighting and a pedestrian bridge at Rochelle Avenue.

Nightly lane reductions are planned between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday on Koval, as track lighting is removed. One travel lane in each direction will be open to motorists during the work.

Then beginning Sunday and running through Dec. 20, Koval will again be down to one lane in each direction, nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., as crews remove track lighting lining the road.

Lastly, the temporary closure of Koval at Rochelle is planned between 9 p.m. Dec. 23 and 6 a.m. Dec. 24, as crews take down a temporary pedestrian bridge.

Harmon Avenue

A series of nightly closures is planned for Harmon, running from this week and ending on Dec. 24.

Nightly closures of Harmon at Audrie Street, which began on Dec. 1, will continue through Friday. During that time, Harmon will be closed overnight between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. while crews remove a temporary vehicular bridge over the intersection. Left turns are not allowed during all hours at the intersection of Harmon and Audrie, with flaggers in place managing traffic.

Lane reductions also will occur nightly on Harmon between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, to remove track lighting. One travel lane in each direction will remain open during the work.

Another temporary closure of Harmon is planned for between 9 p.m. Dec. 23 and 8 a.m. Dec, 24, for the removal of a vehicular bridge near Top Golf.

Flamingo Road bridge removal

The intersection of Flamingo and Koval will be shut to traffic for a week, running from 9 p.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Dec. 21, while the temporary Flamingo bridge is removed. To help motorists navigate the closure, and access businesses in the area, reader boards will be placed in and around the intersection.

Limited access points for businesses in the vicinity of the Flamingo-Koval intersection are as follows:

■ The Westin: Guests can access the Westin at the property’s westernmost entrance on Flamingo

■ Jay’s Market: Motorists can access the store via Koval;

■ Caesars Entertainment employee parking lot: Caesars employees can access the parking lot via Flamingo;

■ Meridian Condos: Residents and guests can access the residential site via Koval;

■ ARCO Gas Station: Customers can access the convenient store via Koval;

■ The Platinum Hotel: Guests can access the hotel with the assistance of flaggers via one-way traffic on Flamingo;

■ Tuscany: Guests can access the hotel-casino via Flamingo;

■ Ellis Island: Guests can access the off-Strip property via Koval Lane;

■ 7-Eleven: Customers can access the convenience store via Koval;

■ Las Vegas Souvenirs and Gifts: Customers can access the retail store via Koval.

Regional Transportation Commission bus detours during the Flamingo-Koval intersection closure include Route 119, Route 202 and the Centennial Express. For specific information regarding bus stop closures, riders can visit www.rtcsnv.com/alertsanddetours or call 702-228-7433, Star 4.

By the end of the year, all Las Vegas Grand Prix-related work will be done and over with, until preparations for the 2025 race begin in the lead-up to next year’s race.

