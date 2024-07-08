Henderson Interchange project budget grows ahead of fall start date

Work on the Henderson Interchange project is planned to kick off this fall, with the project budget increasing significantly ahead of that.

An aerial photo of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl taken April, 2, 2019. (NDOT)

Work on the Henderson Interchange project is planned to start this fall, with the budget increasing significantly ahead of that.

Original estimates for the revamp of the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl, where U.S. Highway 95, the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Boulevard converge, were pegged at between $350 million and $400 million.

That has since ballooned to between $495 million and $520 million, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

The exact cost of the project will be determined once the procurement process is complete.

A big chunk of the project’s budget will be paid for via bond by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The NDOT Board of Directors on July 16 are expected to vote to approve selling bonds that will total $200 million, with $150 million of that to go toward the Henderson Interchange project.

On top of those bonds, the project also will receive $100 million from federally reimbursable bonds and $50 million from Fuel Revenue Index bonds, McFarland said. The remainder of the project will be paid for with state funds.

The project is under procurement, with construction slated to begin this fall.

Work is expected to be completed by 2028, according to McFarland.

The project is a design-build variety, meaning that once the project is 70 percent designed, work can begin on the interchange.

Since the interchange was originally completed in 2006 the population in the Las Vegas Valley has exploded by more than 800,000 residents.

The upgrade to the 18-year-old interchange is needed to keep up with increased traffic demand now and projected future growth.

A 2020 traffic study estimated 191,000 vehicles travel through the interchange daily. That volume is expected to increase to 289,000 daily vehicles by 2040, according to NDOT.

The project’s scope is between Galleria Drive to Horizon Drive on U.S. 95 and from Valle Verde Drive on the 215 Beltway to Van Wagenen Street on Lake Mead Parkway.

The planned crossover-style design features the east-west highway directions crossing over each other.

The new design will improve travel time by reducing congestion and enhance safety by addressing issues with the existing design.

The current interchange features 27 bridges, with five scheduled to be demolished as part of the revamp. Eleven additional bridges will be built with the project, making the total number 33 once the project is completed.

The braided ramp design planned for the project will reopen access to Gibson Road from where the 215 and U.S. 95 meet. That access was eliminated in a 2019 restriping effort.

