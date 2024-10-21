Return of the Flamingo bridge: Scaled-down version opens to traffic ahead of Grand Prix

The Flamingo Road bridge over Koval Lane that is a vital, yet controversial piece of infrastructure during the Las Vegas Grand Prix has returned.

Lane closures seen on Koval Lane just ahead of Flamingo Road on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, where the two-lane Las Vegas Grand Prix bridge was constructed. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard while the Las Vegas Grand Prix hospitality space is being constructed on Oct. 21, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a six-day closure of the intersection to install the bridge, the scaled-down version opened to traffic at around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Last year’s bridge was four lanes, with two lanes in each direction, but after that setup spawned public outrage and multiple lawsuits, race officials moved to attempt to limit the impact of the bridge.

“We listened to suggestions from properties surrounding the circuit and received comments from the local community regarding traffic patterns during last year’s race week, both of which informed adjustments in our circuit installation/dismantling plans for this year’s race,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of corporate affairs for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. “One of the adjustments included reducing the Flamingo temporary vehicular bridge from four lanes to two lanes and locating the bridge entirely on the south side of Flamingo Road to maintain access to the surrounding businesses and residences.”

This year’s bridge has two lanes on the eastbound lanes, with one left-turn lane and one right-turn lane on the surface level to give motorists access to northbound and southbound Koval. Westbound motorists on Flamingo will continue to use the three surface lanes ahead of race week.

During the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Nov. 20-23, when racing is taking place, the bridge will have one lane in each direction, to allow for vital services to have access in and out of the resort corridor.

This year the bridge will be disassembled much earlier than last year’s race, with plans to take the bridge down between Dec. 15-21, which will also result in the full closure of the intersection. Last year the four-lane bridge was in place at the intersection until Feb. 1.

That bridge and other race-related roadwork, which amounted to nine months of work, saw Ellis Island, Stage Door Casino and Battista’s Hole in the Wall file lawsuits against F1.

Last month a judge heard oral arguments from F1 and Ellis Island, with no action taken. Ellis Island claims it lost millions because access to its property was limited by grand prix-related work. Ellis Island had a race spectator zone last year, but it hasn’t advertised that it would have one available this year.

Despite the downsizing of the bridge, Lisa Mayo-Deriso, a spokeswoman for the affected businesses, said it will still negatively affect the area.

“It is still an impediment to traffic flow and access,” Mayo-Deriso told the Review-Journal in an email when plans for the smaller bridge were announced in June.

Track buildout

With the biggest traffic disruptor in the Flamingo bridge now complete, crews continue to ready the rest of the 3.8-mile circuit ahead of next month’s race. The track runs mainly on public roadways including Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval and Sands and Harmon avenues. Set-up work is mainly taking place during the overnight hours, to mitigate traffic impacts.

Track lighting installation has been completed on Harmon, Koval and Sands and continues on Las Vegas Boulevard until Nov. 1. The Strip will see two lanes closed where installation is taking place midnight-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. The lighting rigs being in place on Sands has one lane in each direction closed 24/7.

Track barrier installation is completed on Harmon, with that process continuing on to Koval this week. Through Thursday two lanes on Koval will be closed overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. as barrier installation takes place.

The Bellagio Fountain Club buildout continues in front of the property’s popular fountain attraction. Two southbound lanes and the sidewalk in front of the Fountains at Bellagio are closed until Nov. 11.

Drivers can keep up with the latest circuit preparation traffic impacts on Las Vegas Grand Prix’s traffic website at transportation.f1lasvegasgp.com. Motorists also can take advantage of the text line, in association with Clark County, by texting F1LV to 31996 for twice-weekly text updates.

