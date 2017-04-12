3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 66

Here are three bills to watch on Day 66 of the 2017 Legislative session:
1. Read by Three repeal. A measure that Republicans passed in 2015 was Read by Three, which means retaining students in the third grade if they are unable to read at grade level. Assembly Bill 409, proposed by Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, would remove that requirement and allow students below the reading level to advance to the fourth grade. It’s up in Assembly education at 3:15 p.m.
2. Right to die. Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, wants to legalize physician-assisted dying. Senate Bill 261 is up in Senate health and human services at 3:30 p.m.
3. Minimum wage hike. Nevada’s minimum wage would jump to $15 an hour over the next 6 years under Assembly Bill 175. The proposal by Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, is up in work session in Assembly commerce and labor.
Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.