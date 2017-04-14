3 things to watch for on Legislative session day 68

Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, talks to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday about Senate Bill 358, which would change the civil forfeiture system used by police. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 68 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Deadline day. Bills without an exemption have to be voted out of their first committee today or they’ll die. Expect committees to meet long into the evening with little-to-no notice.

2. Payday loans. Assembly Commerce and Labor has two proposals to regulate payday loan companies, Assembly Bill 163 and Assembly Bill 222, up in work session. The committee will meet at the call of the chair.

3. Civil asset forfeiture. Senate Bill 358 would prevent law enforcement from seizing private property without a criminal conviction or an agreement between the parties. The proposal by Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, is up in Senate Judiciary for work session at 10 a.m.

