3 things to watch on day 107 of the Nevada Legislature

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 107 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-journal)

Assemblyman Edgar Flores during a legislative hearing about Assembly Bill 277, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Justin Watkins (FILE/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Governor Sandoval signs SB432 at Matt Kelly Elementary on Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Las Vegas. The New Victory Schools program gives extra money to Nevada's poorest schools. (James Tensuan/Las Vegas Review Journal) Follow James Tensuan on Twitter @jtensuan

Here are three things to watch on day 107 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Fracking ban. Assemblyman Justin Watkins, D-Las Vegas, wants to ban hydraulic fracturing in Nevada, even though no such work is being done in the state. Assembly Bill 159 is scheduled to be heard in Assembly Ways and Means.

2. Driver authorization cards. Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, wants driver authorization cards to be valid for the same length of time as driver’s licenses. Assembly Bill 322 is on the agenda in Senate Transportation.

3. Victory schools. Assembly Bill 447 would require Nevada’s Department of Education to consult with district trustees before designating Victory Schools, which receive extra funding. The proposal by the Assembly education committee is up in Senate Education.

