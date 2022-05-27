100°F
Photos of costumed Raiders fans win top digital design award for RJ

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 5:27 pm
 
Raider fan Kevin Guilford, AKA Mob Boss, from Modesto, Calif., outside Allegiant Stadium before ...
Raider fan Kevin Guilford, AKA Mob Boss, from Modesto, Calif., outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Morales photographed at the Review-Journal’s studio on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in L ...
Tony Morales photographed at the Review-Journal’s studio on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer Benjamin Hager. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer Benjamin Hager. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

“Portraits in Silver and Black,” a digital presentation by Las Vegas Review-Journal interactive developer Tony Morales and photographer Benjamin Hager, has won an Award of Excellence for Use of Photography in the Society for News Design’s 2022 Best of Digital Design contest.

The presentation features ardent Las Vegas Raiders fans from all walks of life dressed to cheer their team.

The competition honors visual and technical excellence for journalism produced in 2021. Morales and Hager’s entry was among a record 1,984 submissions, reviewed by 21 judges from around the world.

David Guzman, the Review-Journal’s director of photography, said Hager did a tremendous job conveying the passion and excitement and creativity that Raiders fans bring to tailgating and game day.

“There were numerous technical challenges due to the weather that morning,” Guzman said. “But Ben overcame it all to deliver an outstanding package.”

Nathan Estep, the Review-Journal’s assistant managing editor for visuals, also expressed his pride in the duo for winning this award.

“It’s the Review-Journal’s first Society for News Design award in the digital division,” Estep said. “But I’m sure it won’t be our last.”

Contact Maria Staubs at mstaubs@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MariaStaubs on Twitter.

