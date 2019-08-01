81°F
Politics and Government

$1.37T budget, debt deal teed up for Senate passage, Trump signing

By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his Senate GOP allies are relying on lots of Democratic votes to propel a hard-won budget and debt deal to the finish line.

Passage of the measure Thursday would mark a drama-free solution to a worrisome set of Washington deadlines. It also would that Trump’s allies and adversaries were able to set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.

The Senate vote expected later Thursday would send the legislation to Trump for his promised signature.

The measure would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its obligations and sets an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress every year.

It would remove any prospect of a government shutdown in October or the return of automatic spending cuts.

