$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project

The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a deal to recover $200 million in taxpayer funds from Tonopah Solar Energy, a Nevada solar project that never showed a profit.

The $1 billion Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant, which received $737 million in loan guarantees in 2011, has been shuttered since April 2019.

Department of Energy Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes announced the deal with the company, which still must be approved by a bankruptcy court, in a statement to the Review-Journal.

“This project has consistently faced technical failures that have proven difficult to overcome. The department’s decision was made after years of exhausting options within our authority to get the project back on track, given the significant taxpayer investment the prior administration committed to this project,” she said.

The design of the Crescent Dunes complex was unique. The plant used more than 10,000 mirrored heliostats, each with the square footage of a small house, to focus sunlight on a 640-foot-tall central tower and heat the molten salt inside to more than 1,000 degrees. The molten salt was then used to boil water, creating steam that drives generators to produce power day or night.

The 1,600-acre solar array built on public land over four years entered commercial operation in November 2015, with NV Energy as its sole customer.

NV Energy last year issued a notice of termination of the agreement, citing “frequent and prolonged outages” from the project.

