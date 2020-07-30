90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2020 - 8:42 am
 
Updated July 30, 2020 - 8:51 am

WASHINGTON — The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a settlement to recover $200 million in taxpayer funds from Tonopah Solar Energy, a first-of-its-kind Nevada solar project that never showed a profit.

The $1 billion Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant, which received $737 million in loan guarantees in 2011, has been shuttered since April 2019.

Department of Energy Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes announced the deal with the company, which still must be approved by a bankruptcy court, in a statement to the Review-Journal.

“This project has consistently faced technical failures that have proven difficult to overcome. The department’s decision was made after years of exhausting options within our authority to get the project back on track, given the significant taxpayer investment the prior administration committed to this project,” she said.

The design of the Crescent Dunes complex was unique. The plant used more than 10,000 mirrored heliostats, each with the square footage of a small house, to focus sunlight on a 640-foot-tall central tower and heat the molten salt inside to more than 1,000 degrees. The molten salt was then used to boil water, creating steam that drives generators to produce power day or night.

The 1,600-acre solar array built on public land over four years entered commercial operation in November 2015, with NV Energy as its sole customer.

NV Energy last year issued a notice of termination of the agreement, citing “frequent and prolonged outages” from the project.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
2
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
Nevada sheriff to library: If you back BLM, don’t call police for help
3
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
Sisolak issues social distancing directive for Nevada schools
4
Thousands of jobless Nevadans reach out to lawmakers for help that never comes
Thousands of jobless Nevadans reach out to lawmakers for help that never comes
5
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
Barr, Democrats clash in Capitol Hill faceoff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he participates in a tour of Bioprocess Innovation ...
Trump tweets of an election ‘delay,’ appears quickly rejected
By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore holds a news conference at her home in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Michele Fiore foes behind in recall effort
By / RJ

Organizers seeking to recall Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore on Wednesday turned in less than one-third of the number of signatures they will need for an election.

 
Nevada adds 870 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
By / RJ

The number of new cases was below the daily average of slightly more than 1,058 over the preceding week and was the lowest daily total announced by the agency since July 20.