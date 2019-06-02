92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2019 Legislature

Citizen legislators helped pass public records bill — LIVE BLOG

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2019 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2019 - 4:20 pm

This blog about the closing days of the Nevada Legislature will be continuously updated between now and the close of the session, expected at midnight on Monday. Newer items appear at the top, while older posts appear below. Send comments, suggestions or observations to Review-Journal Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com.

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s part-time, citizen Legislature takes a lot of knocks.

Conflicts abound. It’s difficult for regular people in private-sector employment to find a job that lets them take at least four full months off every other year. The salary is low, and you get what you pay for, or so the saying goes.

But sometimes, it works out well to have somebody who’s been there, done that and got the T-shirt working on laws. That experience can avoid simple mistakes and add considerably to the effectiveness of legislation.

Take Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, for example.

In his career, Kieckhefer has worked as a reporter for the Associated Press, covering the Nevada Legislature. He’s also worked as a spokesman for then-Gov. Jim Gibbons, and as the public information officer for the state Department of Health and Human Services. Currently, Kieckhefer is the director of client relations for the McDonald Carano law firm.

That experience, first as an ink-stained wretch and then as a government flack, helped Kieckhefer craft an important amendment to Senate Bill 287, a bill to reform the public records act.

Originally, the bill would have allowed for civil penalties assessed against government agencies that were shown to have improperly withheld public records ranging all the way up to $250,000. That hefty figure grew out of frustration on the part of reporters with public agencies that simply refused to comply with legitimate requests for records, and even engaged in lengthy court fights to obtain those records.

I’ve known reporters who’ve been presented with five-figure bills just so an agency could search for a record, much less make copies of it! (SB287 would also limit fees to those costs directly associated with copying a record, excluding labor and staff time.)

But public agencies raised legitimate points in reply. Some people (usually not reporters) make sweeping or frivolous requests of government agencies, taking up valuable staff time. Some make requests for documents designed more to vex a public agency than to hold one accountable. Some people even make requests that are fulfilled, but then never drop by to pick up their copies.

Kieckhefer said he’s struggled to get public records from agencies as a reporter, but he’s seen the other side, too: Gibbons was subjected to public-records requests during his tenure for texts sent via his state-issued cell phone to women not his wife. And Kieckhefer worked for one of the most high-profile state departments, and knows how government agencies view public records requests.

That experience led him – and fellow Sen. Melanie Schieble, D-Las Vegas, herself an employee of the Clark County district attorney’s office, which has faced its own issues responding to public records requests in the past – to be able to craft an amendment that allowed the bill to advance and pass the Senate unanimously today.

Instead of those hefty fines, the new schedule starts at $1,000 for a first violation, $5,000 for a second violation and $10,000 for third and subsequent violations. The money will go to the State Library, Archives and Public Records Department, to be set aside for improving the public’s access to public records.

It’s not to say that another lawmaker wouldn’t or couldn’t have come up with a similar compromise. (The bill itself was sponsored by Sen. David Parks, D-Las Vegas, a retired public employee.) But it was an example of how two citizen legislators’ experience outside of the legislative building helped them craft a compromise that sprung a stalled bill from committee purgatory to Senate passage.

CARSON CITY — This is the time at the biennial legislative session when things get punchy.

Tempers flare. Jaws drop. Strange things start to happen, usually at odd hours.

The rules? There are no rules. Even the passage of time feels suspended in the legislative building. Sessions that were supposed to start at 11 a.m. actually begin closer to 7 p.m. Time has no meaning at 401 S. Carson Street, as if we’re all comfortably ensconced within the gravity well of a hyper-dense star.

The words “dumpster fire” have been uttered. More than once.

Although every session is unique, more than a few lobbyists have noted this session is different from previous ones. Less personal, more formal somehow. There are a few reasons for it.

  • The large number of new people. The 2019 Legislature is notable for a large number of freshman lawmakers in both houses. More than a century of legislative experience departed after the 2017 gavel fell. Some lawmakers ran for higher office. Some didn’t seek re-election. Some took jobs outside of politics. And the lost experience can’t be replaced, at least not very quickly.
  • In the Assembly, 12 members are newly elected, and an additional four were appointed to fill vacancies. In the state Senate, eight of the 21 members are new, and three were appointed to fill vacancies. But of the new senators, five have previous experience in the Assembly so they’re not truly freshmen.
  • The scandals: Since the session began, two lawmakers have resigned (Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, after agreeing to plead guilty to federal charges related to misuse of campaign funds and Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, after being accused of sexual harassment.) Atkinson’s resignation thrust Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, into the role of Senate leader, a meteoric rise after being elected in 2016 and serving in just one regular session. Cannizzaro — who survived an unsuccessful recall attempt — is the first woman to hold the post.
  • The tragedies: The Assembly lost a member with the sudden death of Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, whose seat remains vacant. Thompson was chairman of the Assembly’s Education Committee. Lawmakers remembered him on Friday with a concurrent resolution and the planting of two purple rose bushes outside the Assembly chamber in his memory. In addition, the Assembly has been down another member, as Assemblyman John Hambrick, R-Las Vegas, has battled health issues for most of the session. (Hambrick is back in the capital for the close of the session, however, and has become a minor celebrity in the hallways.)
  • The fire: Up the road from the legislative building, Carson City institution Adele’s Cafe and Bar sits closed and boarded up, the victim of an April fire. Long a preferred watering hole for lawmakers, lobbyists and even the press, its closure — Adele’s won’t reopen until long after the session is over — has scattered legislative denizens to the four winds, and its loss has been the talk of many people in the hallways of the legislative building. No matter what happened in the legislative building, Adele’s was a respite, a community gathering place, and something of a town square for participants in the legislative process.
  • The new rules: In 2015, then-Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson succeeded in passing reforms that strictly limit what lobbyists can do when interacting with elected officials. Lawmakers no longer allow lobbyists to buy meals or drinks, and even make small gestures — say, bringing a cup of coffee to a legislative committee secretary.

The upshot of those rules is that there is far less socializing among lobbyists and lawmakers, who are rarely glimpsed at Carson City restaurants and watering holes in the company of lobbyists. Although the rules were designed to promote ethical behavior and limit the perception of improper influence, they also have stymied the legislative process, as much business was accomplished during those out-of-the-building sessions.

A couple of veteran lobbyists say lawmakers mostly work in the legislative building now, where meetings are set and canceled. The best way to buttonhole a lawmaker is to stalk them in the halls and hope for a few minutes of time, they said.

On the other hand, a veteran lobbyist said he’s seen things a lot worse, even under the old rules. The relative inexperience of some members has led to the “hostage taking” of certain bills, which has upset some lobbyists whose legislation is caught in the middle of intramural fights.

But, this lobbyist said, that will change as lawmakers gain more experience. (Although that doesn’t help matters now, as the 2019 session draws to a close.)

Now, all eyes are turning to the closure of the session, a carefully choreographed ballot of bills that must pass, in a certain order and at a certain time, in order to enable lawmakers to complete the session on time by midnight Monday. Of the three players in that drama — Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, Cannizzaro and freshman Gov. Steve Sisolak — only Frierson has closed down a legislative session. But at least at this point, it appears things are on pace to end when the clocks strike midnight — even in a place where time has lost its meaning.

This blog has been updated. A previous version incorrectly said Nevada has annual legislative sessions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders visits Las Vegas
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a stop at Roy W. Martin middle school on Thursday, during his campaign trail.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris castigated President Donald Trump’s merit-based immigration plan, saying it was “short-sighted” and overlooked the cultural significance of family, during a campaign stop in Las Vegas. “We cannot allow people to start parsing and pointing fingers and creating hierarchies among immigrants,” Harris told Asian Pacific Islander leaders at a Chinatown restaurant, one of two appearances she made Thursday.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Scholar Max Eden on how restorative justice decreases student achievement - VIDEO
Across the country, restorative justice is lowering test scores and increasing the number of students who feel unsafe at schools. That’s according to Max Eden, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who recently released a study discipline reform.
NV Dems Want To Gut Read By Three - Video
Nevada’s students have a major problem. They aren’t very good at reading. In 2017, just 31 percent of fourth graders were proficient at reading according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The number proficient falls to 28 percent in eighth grade. Read by Three could change that. If a student can’t read at grade level by the end of third grade, he repeats the grade.
Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stumps in Las Vegas
Presidential hopeful U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a meet and greet at the Asian Culture Center in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nye County pushes back against state gun bill
Gun store owner Robby Brentlinger and John Koenig, Chairman of the Nye County Board of Commissioners, discuss their thoughts on gun rights and Nevada Senate Bill 143. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday.
Atkinson pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
U.S. Attorney’s Office announces plea deal for charges against former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Melania Trump Speaks Out About Opioid Epidemic - VIDEO
Melania Trump speaks at the Westgate hotel about the Opioid epidemic in the United State and how this generation can be the group that ends it.
THE LATEST
Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, leads an Assembly Judiciary Committee meeting in the Leg ...
Gun control bill headed to Nevada governor
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

A gun control bill that would ban bump stocks and enact “red flag” provisions to take guns away from people who may pose a threat to others passed the Legislature on Saturday and is now headed to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk.

Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, asks a question during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislat ...
Records bill survives test in Nevada Senate
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

An overhaul of state law governing public access to official records was rescued from near-defeat in a Senate committee late Friday, as amendments toning down its toughest provisions won unanimous consent to move it out to the full Senate.

Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gun control bill advances after Senate approval
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

A much-amended bill on gun control advanced in the Neavda Legislature on Friday, including a provision that allows family members or police to take guns away from those who might pose a threat.