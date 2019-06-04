Democrats muscle tax bill through Senate, Republicans vow legal action

A tax bill to support education saw some drama in the state Senate Monday, and more is likely before the Legislature adjourns at midnight tonight.

The Republican Senate caucus at a Monday, June 3, 2019, meeting with reporters following the Senate's vote on a payroll tax extension to fund education, which the caucus opposed. Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, third from left, said the caucus would sue if the measure is approved by the governor. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, speaks to reporters after the Senate voted to approve a payroll tax extension to prouvde $98 million to education over the next two years. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY – A disputed move to extend the state’s business payroll tax and send the money to education provided the majority of the drama on the last day of the legislative session as majority Democrats sought first to press Republicans to support the measure then changed the bill to work around their opposition.

After multiple floor votes, one do-0ver vote, and floor debate that approached the two-hour mark even with Democrats twice moving to cut off discussion, what left the Senate on a party-line vote was a bill that, if approved in the Assembly and signed by the governor, almost certainly promises a lawsuit from Republicans.

“Every member of this caucus who stood and voted now in this body has the right to file a lawsuit. So do the businesses that are affected,” Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, in a Republican Senate caucus meeting with reporters following the vote. “We’ll see what the governor does.”

The approved version of Senate Bill 551 was the fourth iteration of legislation Senate Democrats introduced a week ago, tying a contentious extension of the payroll tax to support for education and challenging Republicans to choose between cutting taxes or funding schools. Democrats proposed to put the $98 million in additional revenue toward school safety and a variety of other initiatives that changed over the course of the week.

Late Sunday, Democrats revised the bill to put nearly $17 million toward school safety and $72 million toward teacher pay raises across the state, the largest single chunk — $53 million – going to Clark County.

Republicans contended the tax extension wasn’t needed, and the state had more than $100 million in surplus funds, but Democrats claimed that money was a one-time surplus and shouldn’t be used for ongoing expenses.

That version also added $9.5 million to fund a private school scholarship program popular with Republicans. In the biggest concession, Democrats also agreed to let the bill come to the floor with a requirement that a two-thirds majority was needed for passage.

That two-thirds question on the tax extension has persisted since Gov. Steve Sisolak raised it in his state of the state address and proposed budget in January. Republicans said the extension needed the super-majority, Democrats said it didn’t. Legislative lawyers, in opinion, sided with the Democrats.

On Monday, the amended bill failed along party lines, 13-8. After a recess, Democrats approved a new version of the bill that removed the supermajority requirement.

But the revision went even further, eliminating a controversial but dormant school voucher-like program Republicans passed in 2015 when they controlled the Legislature and governor’s office. Amid legal challenges, the program was never funded.

“We made an attempt to try and meet (Republicans) with what seems to be the largest concern, which was this idea that it should be a two-thirds requirement,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, said after the Senate vote. “And so we attempted to meet them halfway on that. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get there.”

She added that the Education Savings Accounts is “not something that is a current program.”

“Since it is no longer being used, we decided to take out,” she said.

Republicans, in addition to vowing legal action, called the move to strip the ESA program “petty” and said Democrats had threatened the move in a carrot-and-stick attempt to win Republican support.

“Throughout this, I don’t think it’s really been about the money,” said Sen. Heidi Gansert, R-Reno. “To me, what it looks like is they wanted to leverage the (payroll tax) against schools so they could put us on the record, as if we’re against education when we’re clearly not. I think what they want to do basically is save this money, so they can have a pork bill and spend on other things.”

After passing the Senate, the bill moved to the Assembly, which referred to its Ways & Means committee. Amendments are possible with hours left before the midnight end of the session.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

