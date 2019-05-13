Nevada school funding plan finally unveiled

Nevada state Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a long-awaited proposal to revamp the state’s decades-old school funding formula, presenting a plan that would go into effect in two years.

Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, outlines portions of a proposed rewrite of Nevada's 52-year-old funding plan for K-12 schools as Democrats unveiled the proposal Monday. Denis, who chairs the Senate Education committee, has worked on the effort for years, May 13, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled their long-awaited proposal to revamp the state’s decades-old formula to fund education in Nevada, presenting a plan that would go into effect in two years and aims to hold all districts harmless from potential funding cuts.

The bill, which Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, has been working on for more than a year, is expected to replace the 52-year-old Nevada Plan, which has been panned as antiquated for its continued reliance on the previous year’s statistics for future funding.

“It’s time we update our funding formula to better reflect our state as it is today,” Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, said during a press conference Monday.

The new proposal, called the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, would establish a “base funding amount for every student,” said Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis. Aguero worked on the plan with lawmakers.

It would also alter how the state allocates other funding for schools, including the addition of a weighted formula to send extra funds to schools based on the estimated number of English-language learners, at-risk pupils, students with disabilities or those considered gifted and talented.

Rural lawmakers have expressed concern that the new formula undercuts rural school district budgets, particularly in Elko and Douglas counties.

As lawmakers briefed reporters on the proposal, the state teachers union issued a statement opposing it, saying it only shifted funds “from one area of Nevada to another” and would have a “devastating impact on the rural areas of Nevada.

The Nevada State Education Association “is very disappointed with this proposal,” said union president Ruben Murillo, adding that the NSEA and other stakeholders had been “shut of the process” of crafting the plan.

One of the aspects of the plan would be to wall off special funding enhancements for specific groups of students and district ending fund balances from collective bargaining with organized labor groups in school districts.

