Sisolak signs bill raising minimum wage to $12 an hour in Nevada

Governor Steve Sisolak signed a bill to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2024, as well as bills aimed at fair pay for women and one to ensure all workers at companies with 50 or more employees get a week’s paid sick leave each year.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signs a number of bills in Carson City, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, including one granting collective bargaining rights to 22,000 state workers, subject to contract signoff by the governor. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a number of bills in Carson City Wednesday including one granting collective bargaining rights to 22,000 state workers, subject to contract signoff by the governor. June 12, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, speaks at the signing of Senate Bill 135, granting collective bargaining rights to 22,000 state workers, as Gov. Steve Sisolak looks on. June 12, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a number of bills in Carson City Wednesday including three dealing with increasing the state's minimum wage, gender-based pay equity, and paid sick leave. June 12, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, speaks at the signing of two housing bills, one to provide $10 million in tax credits to spur affordable housing development and another to put more federal funding toward helping seniors, the disabled and other vulnerable populations find affordable housing. June 12, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak signs two housing bills that will provide tax credits for affordable housing and direct federal funding to help seniors, the disabled and other vulnerable populations find affordable housing. June 12, 2019 (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Higher wages and stronger protections are on the horizon for working Nevadans.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday signed Assembly Bill 456 into law, fulfilling one of state Democrats’ biggest promises from the campaign trail. Under the new law, the minimum wage in Nevada will gradually increase to $12 per hour by over the next five years for employees who are not offered health insurance, and $11 for those are are. The incremental increases start July 1, 2020, when the state’s minimum wage will rise by 75 cents, and will continue at that rate each year until it hits its apex in 2024.

Nevada’s wage floor has not changed since 2010 when it was set at $8.25 for workers not offered health benefits, and $7.25 otherwise. Nearly 300,000 Nevadans will see higher pay under the new minimum wage law, according to an study conducted by the Washington D.C.-based think tank Economic Policy Institute.

“Keeping working Nevadans stuck in a 10-year-old minimum wage erodes the real value and purchasing power of the wages of hardworking Nevadans,” Sisolak said Wednesday before signing the bill. “But with this bill, hundreds of thousands of working Nevadans will see a difference in their paycheck — extra hard-earned money they can use to put food on the table, save for their kids’ education, and re-invest into the economy.”

Advocates hoped that with Democrats in control of both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office, Nevada would join the likes of California, Illinois, New York and Massachusetts in raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. That wasn’t the case this session, but many of those advocates are coming away from the session feeling like Nevada took a step in the right direction.

“It’s a good start,” said Laura Martin, executive director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada. “We’re still going to be fighting for $15, but $12 is a significant win.”

The $12 mark was born out of conversations with both voters and business owners, Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, told reporters Wednesday.

“This was a very collaborative conversation about what makes sense for our state. And we didn’t necessarily want to mimic what any other states did. So we talked with the chambers, we talked with large and small business owners to find out what we could do to help improve our economy here, but not put people out of business,” said Frierson, who sponsored AB456. “And so the $12, over a five-year period, was something that I think, ultimately landed in most folks’ comfort level.”

Protections for workers

Senate Bill 166, also signed Wednesday, adds gender-based equal pay protections to state law, and creates civil penalties for violations of the law.

SB166 codifies the federal Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act from 2009 into state law, and gives the Nevada Equal Rights Commission more teeth and options in handling complaints of gender discrimination in the workplace.

Full-time working women earn 80 percent of what their male counterparts earned, according to the most recent analysis of national data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Nevada, that gap is slightly smaller, with women earning roughly 84 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to the National Partnership for Women in Families. That gap equates to a roughly $7,100 difference in annual earnings between men and women in Nevada.

For women of color, that gap is significantly wider. Black women in Nevada make 66 percent of what white men make. For Hispanic women, it’s 54 percent. And for Asian women, 69 percent, according to the National Partnership for Women and Families.

“Equal pay isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s a family issue. Pay equity, or the lack thereof, impacts men, women, and children.” Sisolak said. “A loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars, or even over a million, over a woman’s working lifetime can mean barriers to homeownership. It can mean financial obstacles to their children’s education. And it can mean a less secure retirement.”

Other bills signed

The governor also signed Senate Bill 312, which requires companies with 50 or more employees to offer at least 40 hours of paid sick leave a year.

“These bills are about fairness and dignity for the working men and women of this state,” Sisolak said of the collective of bills.

Other bills signed by the governor Wednesday:

Senate Bill 135: Authorizes collective bargaining for 22,000 state workers, but the governor retains final say over contract amounts.

Senate Bill 425: Expands Medicaid funding to assist vulnerable populations such as the elderly and disabled with affordable housing.

Senate Bill 448: Provides $10 million in tax credits per year to spur creation of affordable housing.

Assembly Bill 533: Creates the Cannabis Compliance Board to oversee regulation of the state’s marijuana industry.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Review-Journal Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer and Politics and Government Editor Steve Sebelius contributed to this story.