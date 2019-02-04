Weather cuts short first day of Nevada Legislature

As the sun broke through the gloomy overcast sky above Nevada’s Capitol building on Monday, legislators and lobbyists trudged through slush to kick off the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature before the governor shut down work for the day.

Legislative Police patrol the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Randy Bird shovels snow in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People arrive at the rear of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Legislative Police prepare to open the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Freshly fallen snow in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People work their way through snow in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Freshly fallen snow in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People work their way through snow in front of the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lobbyist Elliot Malin arrives at the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — As the sun broke through the gloomy overcast sky above Nevada’s Capitol building on Monday, legislators and lobbyists trudged through slush to kick off the 80th session of the Nevada Legislature before the governor shut down work for the day.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all non-essential state government offices in Carson City to close at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

About an hour later, governor, citing “worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions,” ordered state offices in Washoe and Douglas counties to close at 3 p.m..

Affected employees will be granted administrative leave.

The move came hours after crews on the capital grounds worked to pave and shovel the entrances and pathways leading up to the building where state lawmakers were convened for the start of the 120-day biannual session.

They began working at 2:30 a.m., Mike Morelli, the grounds supervisor, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. A shovel rested at his side as he chatted briefly. Nearby, other crew-members continued to scrape away at the sidewalks.

“Just making sure everything’s open for everybody to get in,” Morelli said.

Everything from the parking lots to the nearby printing shop entrance had been cleared by Morelli’s crew.

“This is really nothing, to be honest with you,” said Morelli, who has worked on the grounds grew for 23 years. “But it happened to hit the first day of session.”

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby.