Nevada makes history as Legislature convenes

Monday marked a historic day in Nevada as the first female-majority Legislature in the history of the U.S. was sworn into office to kick of the 80th meeting of the Legislature.

“Nevada, the time has come,” Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson said in his opening remarks on the Assembly floor. “And women will wait no more.”

Thirty-two of the 63 members representing Nevada in the state Legislature are women, a feat never before seen in the U.S. until now. The historical weight was not lost on the lawmakers, many of whom spoke about the feat and what it means for Nevada.

Assembly Floor Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, praised the women who served in the Legislature before for lighting the path that led Nevada to this point.

“Our foremothers, Speaker (Barbara) Buckley and (Marilyn) Kirkpatrick, along with scores of dozens of other female legislators, have cleared path for us. A path that we will now walk,” Benitez-Thompson said. “Our journey will be embedded in strength, and hard work and we will make this state and our nation proud.”

Senate President and Lt. Gov. Kate Marsall, after gaveling the chamber to order, also acknowledged the “historical precedence of this year’s session, with the Nevada becoming the first state in the union to have a female majority Legislature,” as well as a female majority on the state Supreme Court and equal representation among state constitutional officers.

“I hope with this moment in our state’s history, every young person across Nevada, regardless of race, education, socioeconomic status … can look to us and see themselves and I think, I can be a legislator. I could be here. I could be a leader,” Marshall said.

Frierson, who was formally elected as speaker for the second consecutive session Monday, laid out many of the Democratic majority’s priorities for the 120-day session that comes every two years, many of which mirrored those of new Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Frierson said they would work on legislation banning bump stocks and finding a solution to implement the background check initiative approved by Nevada voters in 2016, on modernizing the state’s education formula and providing more tools for teachers. He pledged to work on protecting women’s healthcare rights, reforming the criminal justice system and ensuring that Nevada maintains a “healthy environment for small businesses.”

“I pledge to work with Gov. Sisolak as a trusted ally and partner,” Frierson said.

