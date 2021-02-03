Assembly sergeant-at-arms dies from COVID-19

Nevada Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms Robin Bates, shown during a 2013 parole hearing for O.J. Simpson, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, of COVID-19. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

CARSON CITY — On the second day of a session constrained by the strictures of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Nevada Assembly awoke to news that the body’s longtime Sergeant-at-Arms, Robin Bates, died of the disease on Monday.

“He was our friend, our trusted confidant, and our biggest cheerleader,” said Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, as the Assembly adjourned its brief Tuesday session in his memory. “His laugh was immediately recognizable when it rang through these halls — it was bold, loud, and joyful.”

Bates had served with the state Department of Corrections for 27 years, including as a prison warden, before he joined the Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms office in 2001, assuming the titular post in 2003. He “immediately professionalized it,” Frierson said.

“He wanted the office to reflect the seriousness of the work done here,” Frierson said. “He proudly upheld the traditions of the Assembly and represented this House with distinction and honor, both here and nationally. We will all smile when we hear our friend call us into the Chamber he loved so much. He was truly the heart and soul of this Chamber.”

Bates died at his home with his wife and two sons with him, the Speaker said. A memorial will be held for him later in the session “when his family can join us,” Frierson said.

Because of COVID-19, the legislative building is currently closed to the public. Committee meetings are held online, lobbyists may not enter the building, and only a handful of reporters are permitted. Those limitations might be eased later in the session as more people are vaccinated and conditions improve.

On Tuesday, there could be no more poignant reminder for lawmakers of the pandemic’s impact on their labors than the sad news they received. And that reminder will persist: It is Bates’s recorded voice that announces the pending start of the daily session and summons members to the Chamber.

“He wasn’t just a sergeant of arms, he was a friend, and I am so sorry for what you all are feeling today,” said Majority Leader Teresa Benitex-Thompson, D-Reno. “I’m sorry that we had to wake up to this news.”

