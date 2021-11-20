53°F
Nevada Sen. Julia Ratti resigns, cites move outside district

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2021 - 10:12 pm
 
Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, leads a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Leg ...
Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, leads a Health and Human Services Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Monday, April 1, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada state Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, announced Friday that she is resigning from her elected position.

“I am and will continue to be forever grateful for the opportunities I have had and continue to have to serve this community and this state,” Ratti said on Twitter. “I am thankful for my family and friends who have provided a stable foundation from which to tackle work as an elected official.”

In the seven-message thread posted Friday afternoon, Ratti said she is moving outside the district’s borders and wants to focus on her job as director of programs and projects for Washoe County Health District.

Ratti said the pandemic showed her a desire for a simpler life. She was first elected in 2016.

During this year’s legislative session, Ratti supported bills for mail-in ballots, a rise in mining taxes and a bill to recognize “dark sky places” with unobstructed views of galaxies.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

