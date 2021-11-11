68°F
Sisolak will call redistricting session for Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2021 - 9:21 am
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

CARSON CITY – The Legislature’s special session for redistricting will start at 1 p.m. Friday, the governor’s office has announced.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will make the official proclamation Friday morning when state offices reopen after the Veterans Day holiday.

“Beginning on Friday, I look forward to working with members of the Nevada Legislature on this important topic,” the governor said in a statement. “I look forward to an efficient and productive session to fulfill the constitutional obligation ensuring representation is reflective of our population according to the latest Census figures.”

The governor, in calling the special session, also determines what matters the Legislature is called to consider. Lawmakers will adopt new election districts for Congressional and state legislative seats and the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents.

They will also take up a temporary adjustment to the filing period for judicial candidates to accommodate elections officials preparing for next year’s election.

The redrawing of election districts is a once-a-decade process based on the decennial census. Nevada’s population grew by 15 percent over the last decade, also becoming more urban and less white.

Democrats hold the governor’s office and majorities in both legislative houses. Their legislative leadership released proposed new district maps on Monday. In 2011, during the last redistricting period, then Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, vetoed the legislature’s approved maps and a court-appointed special panel redrew the districts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

