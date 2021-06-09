Sisolak signs public-option health care bill

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several public health-related bills, including state Democrats’ signature legislation establishing Nevada as only the second state in the nation to offer a public health care option.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak poses for a photo after a signing a public-option health care bill on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several public health-related bills, including state Democrats’ signature legislation establishing Nevada as only the second state in the nation to offer a public health care option, during ceremony in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Nevada state Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, who sponsored the public option bill, joined Sisolak for the signing at Care with Purpose Medical Center.

Cannizzaro’s bill will require companies that participate in the state’s Medicaid program to offer lower cost, middle-tier insurance plans on the state health care exchange. These are expected to cost some 5 percent less than similar plans by 2026, up to 15 percent in 2030.

Sisolak also signed Senate Bill 209, which requires employers to give paid leave to workers who miss time while getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, and Senate Bill 424, which creates the Public Health Resource Office within the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

