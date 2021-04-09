Death penalty, ‘ghost gun’ bans pass before bill deadline

Bills to ban so-called ghost guns and capital punishment in Nevada passed out of committee ahead of a Friday deadline.

CARSON CITY – In the most productive week thus far of the Legislature’s 2021 session, hundreds of pieces of legislation moved through committees this week ahead of a Friday deadline for action, including major bills on election and criminal justice reform, gun rights, and marijuana laws.

Committees passed an extension of mail-in voting, a ban on untraceable kit-assembled guns, and the abolition of the death penalty in some of the most notable measures.

Committees were set to meet into the evening Friday in a sprint ahead of the deadline for bills to make it through their initial committee referral. Those that don’t are considered dead for the rest of the session.

As of mid-Friday afternoon, nearly 100 bills had moved out of committee on the last day for initial passage, with the number of bills passing out of all committees topping 300 for the week. The Assembly Judiciary committee on its own approved 20 bills on Friday, moving them to the floor of that chamber for further consideration

Some of the most noteworthy bills winning passage in committee and moving on:

Assembly Bill 116, making lesser minor traffic offenses such as speeding civil infractions instead of misdemeanors.

Assembly Bill 126, making Nevada the first station in the nation to hold its presidential primary, subject to additional outside approvals.

Assembly Bill 186, banning police agencies from setting outright quotas for tickets or arrests.

Assembly Bill 286, banning “ghost guns” assembled from kits that lack serial numbers, and giving businesses that ban guns on their properties more tools to do so.

Assembly Bill 321, making permanent expanded mail-in voting and other voter-friendly measures.

Assembly Bill 341, authorizing lounges for consuming marijuana.

Assembly Bill 376, limiting interaction by local police agencies in immigration cases without a judicial warrant.

Assembly Bill 395, which would abolish the death penalty and commute existing death sentences to life without parole.

Assembly Bill 400, changing the criteria for determining when someone is driving impaired from smoking marijuana.

Assembly Bill 425, making changes to asset forfeitures in drug cases.

Senate Bill 165, creating a commission to oversee the Esports industry.

Senate Bill 344, banning Nevadans from keeping or trafficking in larger wild animals, such as big cats.

As is the Legislature’s habit, a number of far-reaching bills were watered down or gutted outright with amendments or converted to studies, such as Assembly Bill 161, which initially would have rewritten tenant summary eviction law.

Others died after hearings, including two aimed at spurring affordable housing development with funding and better planning.

Another unsuccessful measure was Assembly Bill 276, which would have entitled people who win public records access cases in court to recover up to double their legal costs.

And some bills were voted out of committee with no recommendation, including Assembly Bill 351, authorizing physician-assisted suicide for the terminally ill,

The schedule for the week ahead was light Friday following the race to move bills out of committee. The next legislative deadline, by which bills must pass out of the house where the were first introduced, is April 20.

Carson City Journal is a weekly feature that summarizes the major events happening in the capital during the 2021 legislative session and provides a look at what’s coming next.

