Nevada Democrats file late bill to boost mining tax for education

CARSON CITY — Democrats in the Nevada Legislature on Saturday unveiled a last minute bill that would up the taxes paid by mining companies as part of the Democrats’ push to increase state revenues and better fund education.

The bill would create a new tiered tax structure specific to larger mining companies and send the state’s portion of mining tax revenue that has historically gone to the general fund instead to the account that funds public education.

As part of the compromise, the Opportunity Scholarship tax credit program would increase from $6.7 million in the next fiscal year to $11.4 million.

The new tax structure would impose a 0.75 percent tax on gold and silver gross revenues between $20 million and $150 million. That rate would increase to 1.10 percent for all revenues greater than $150 million.

The bill is the Democrats’ latest attempt to increase taxes on mining amid calls from education groups and progressive to better fund public education, and represents a deal struck between the mining industry, gaming resorts, teachers unions and lawmakers in the waning days of the legislative session that ends on Monday.

The bill was introduced as a draft in the Assembly Ways and Means late Saturday night.

“We think this deal sets Nevada on the right path to finally have mining pay what they owe,” Annette Magnus, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Battle Born Progress said in a statement.

The mining industry revenues fluctuate as the price of minerals rise and fall. In Nevada, gold and silver make up more than 90 percent of the industry’s overall take.

The new proposal follows numerous other pushes from Democrats to alter mining taxes during special legislative sessions last summer.

One plan called for a 60 percent cap on deductions afforded to mining companies, a move that would have generated roughly $55 million additional revenue per year. But that proposal died after a public flip-flop by Republican Sen. Keith Pickard, who signaled that he would support the bill before eventually voting against it.

In a subsequent session, lawmakers passed a trio of proposals to remove the 5 percent tax cap on net proceeds of minerals mined that is enshrined in the state constitution. Two of the proposals would change that to a 7.75 percent tax on gross proceeds, which based on 2019 industry revenues could be an additional $540 million over the state’s two-year budgeting period.

The third proposal, characterized as an “olive branch” to the mining industry, would have set the mining tax rate in line with that of property taxes, capped at no more than 12 percent. Using the same 2019 revenues, mining companies would have paid a combined $260 million in taxes instead of $113 million.

All three are constitutional amendments, and would have to have been approved by this year’s Legislature and again by voters in 2022.

