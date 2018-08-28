3 Arizona athletes to have prominent roles at John McCain’s funeral

Three of Arizona’s most popular athletes will have prominent roles in the funeral for Sen. John McCain.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald runs out for a pass during an NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Arizona Coyotes forward Shane Doan (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Luis Gonzalez, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, takes a swing during the championship round of the 2002 Big League Challenge home run hitting contest held Saturday at Cashman Field. Gonzalez finished second overall. Review-Journal photo by Amy Beth Bennett 02/09/02

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald will speak during Thursday’s service in Phoenix, preceding former Vice President Joe Biden. Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan and former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Luis Gonzalez will serve as pallbearers.

McCain, who died at age 81 on Saturday after battling brain cancer, was an avid sports fan and supporter of Arizona’s teams.

He attended countless professional and collegiate games in Arizona for more than two decades. He became friends with many of the athletes in the area, including Fitzgerald, Doan and Gonzalez.

Fitzgerald penned a tribute to McCain last Christmas and visited the ailing senator at his Sedona ranch earlier this year.