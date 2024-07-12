3 things likely to come out of the Republican convention

Here’s three things to know ahead of the Republican convention in Milwaukee, and how Nevada is involved.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Sunset Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Preparations are made around the Fiserv Forum ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republicans from across the country will gather next week in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention, a four-day event where the party officially picks its presidential and vice presidential nominees, highlights its platform and top issues, and rallies the party ahead of the November election.

With national Democrats struggling over a continued debate about the viability of President Joe Biden as their candidate in November, Republicans are expected to rally jovially at the convention around former President Donald Trump and whomever he picks as his running mate.

“They’re united this year behind Trump and I think optimistic also, given how low Biden’s approval ratings have been and given his poor performance in the debate,” said Dan Lee, a political science professor at UNLV. “I think that just makes them even more optimistic, and then therefore enthusiastic. … Republicans are feeling good going into the convention.”

The Review-Journal will be in Milwaukee to report on the convention’s activities, Nevada’s delegates and general moods of the convention goers.

Here’s three things expected to come out of the convention.

1. Trump will pick his VP

The presumed GOP presidential nominee is expected to announce his vice presidential pick soon, and he has reportedly narrowed the options to Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Trump told the Review-Journal in June that he has an obligation to pick a vice president who can become president in case something would happen.

“I think it’s very important that if something should happen where the vice president has to kick into gear, we want to make sure we have a great one,” he said. When asked if someone in particular fits his bill of a good vice president, he did not answer, saying there were a lot of options.

2. Republicans will highlight their platform

Last week, the Republican National Committee adopted Trump’s 2024 Republican Party Platform that highlights the party’s vision and the focus of the party if Trump retakes the White House.

It focuses on the border, the economy, energy production, the depleted military and attacks on the justice system.

The platform specifically calls for large tax cuts for workers and no taxes on tips — a proposal that could attract Nevada’s large workforce in the hospitality industry.

“If you look at the platform, all of it impacts Nevada. I don’t think you can look at the platform and say it doesn’t,” said Nevada Republican National Committeewoman Sigal Chattah.

The party’s push for energy independence is important for Nevada, which is home to the country’s largest lithium reserve. Immigration also has a massive effect on Nevada, Chattah said, and Nevada is home to many retirees, so the party’s promise to protect Social Security and Medicare is also important, she said.

Also of note is what’s missing from the platform. For the first time in 40 years, the platform makes no mention of abortion, an issue that proved fatal to many Republican candidates’ campaigns in 2022 after Roe v. Wade was overturned and voters in states overwhelmingly supported protecting the right to an abortion. The platform also softens the party’s stance on same-sex marriage.

Chattah believes the platform is a “preservation of America.”

“Did it create a lot of antagonism with the pro-life groups and the Christians that have an issue with gay marriage? Yes it did,” she said. “But I think this is the best big 10 platform that the GOP has had in decades.”

The Trump campaign and the RNC have been working to separate themselves from the controversial Project 2025, a blueprint of policy proposals led by the Heritage Foundation that a Republican presidential candidate could implement in 2025.

The policy proposals were written by people close to Trump, including Russ Vought, his former acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, as well as Ken Cuccinelli, who served as the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

3. Nevada’s prominence will be showcased

The Silver State has been and will continue to be closely watched as the election cycle continues. Its importance on a national level is demonstrated by the many visits from top politicians, including multiple visits by Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It shows how Nevada is a true battleground state, and how important Nevada is in this election,” Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said.

That prominence will continue at the convention. Members of Nevada’s GOP delegation are playing large roles within the convention, the national party and Trump campaign, according to state party leaders.

“You might be surprised by how much influence we do have back there,” McDonald said.

McDonald will give a speech ahead of the official presentation of the nomination and present the official party’s nomination to Trump, according to a source familiar with the convention. He also was appointed a temporary chairman of the convention and also recently took on the role as a senior campaign adviser for the Trump campaign.

Chattah was appointed an assistant sergeant of arms to help with law enforcement at the convention, and she said she’s also part of an election integrity committee. Chattah said Nevada is a strong voice at the RNC because of those roles, and her role in election litigation.

McDonald said he also hopes to highlight the viability of Las Vegas as a destination for a future convention.

The lineup of speakers at the convention also includes Nevadans. GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown is scheduled to speak during the convention, according to a source familiar with the convention. Dana White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, also is expected to give a speech ahead of Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.